🔧 Hendersonville NC Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Hendersonville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping places clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: Life Care Center of Hendersonville

Life Care Center of Hendersonville Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full-time (listed as Housekeeping Assistant / Aide; weekend part-time shift noted)

(listed as Housekeeping Assistant / Aide; weekend part-time shift noted) Salary: Not listed

Help keep a healthcare facility clean and welcoming by dusting, mopping, disinfecting, and more. Health-care experience and a high school diploma are preferred, but not required, so this can be a good entry point if you’re reliable and like working around patients.

Employer: Remnant Management

Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Hands-on role taking care of apartment maintenance and repairs. You’ll need about 2+ years of handyman experience, a valid driver’s license, and a clean background; in return you get steady hours plus benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: AdventHealth Hendersonville

Location: 100 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Type: Full-time, Day/Weekend (6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every other weekend)

Salary Range: $15.20 – $24.32 per hour

Environmental Services role keeping hospital areas clean and safe while interacting with patients and staff. Comes with strong benefits from Day One (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, 403(b), paid parental leave, and more); housekeeping or custodial experience is preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.