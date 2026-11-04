Blue Ridge Humane Society will hold a low-cost pet vaccine clinic on November 7 from 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at 353 Banner Farm Road. Most services cost $15, including 1-year rabies (pets at least 4 months old), FVRCP, DAPP (distemper), Bordetella (kennel cough), leptospirosis, microchips, and 3-year rabies with a valid 1-year rabies certificate (rabies tags are not accepted); PetHub ID tags cost $10, and topical flea and tick prevention for cats and dogs over 8 weeks is $12 per dose. The clinic is first-come, first-served; dogs must be on leashes, cats must be in carriers, and residents are asked to fill out the registration form on the Low Cost Clinics page of the organization’s website in advance; more information is available by calling (828) 393-5832 or emailing pethelpline@blueridgehumane.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Blue Ridge Humane Society