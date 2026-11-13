🚨 Fatal school bus crash in Henderson under investigation

On November 12, 2026, around 2:56 p.m., New York State Police responded to a deadly crash on County Route 75 in the town of Henderson, Jefferson County.

A 2004 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Alec A. Yepez, 31, of Rodman, NY, was heading north at what police say was an unsafe speed when it crossed the double yellow line and hit a Belleville Henderson Central School District bus head-on. The SUV caught fire, and Yepez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver, Kurt E. Gehrke, 59, of Belleville, suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition at Upstate University Hospital after first being taken to Samaritan Medical Center.

The bus was carrying 16 students ages 15–17. Five students had minor injuries, were taken to Samaritan Medical Center or Carthage Area Hospital, treated, and released. The other students were taken to the Smithville Fire Department to be picked up by parents or guardians.

During firefighting efforts, Smithville firefighter John Rimiller, 61, of Adams, was seriously hurt and is in critical condition at Samaritan Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.

For information, contact Troop D Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Jiron.