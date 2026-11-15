Henderson has a steady flow of retail and customer service roles right now, from grocery to auto care. If you like helping people in person and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.20 – $19.80 per hour + sales commission + flat rate on labor hours

You’ll be the first person customers talk to about their cars, helping with appointments, explaining services, and handling sales at the service desk and register. This role mixes customer service with hands-on auto work like tire services and oil changes, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and DailyPay.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Great entry-level job if you’re new to retail. You’ll bag groceries, help customers to their cars, bring in carts, clean up inside and outside, and help keep shelves in order. No prior experience required—they just want friendly people with basic customer service and communication skills.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #3354

Location: 1401 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV 89074

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16 – $29 per hour, plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

You’ll shop the store for online orders, pick the right items, make substitutions when needed, and get everything ready for pickup. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO/PPTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.