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🛒 Henderson NV Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Henderson has a steady flow of retail and customer service roles right now, from grocery to auto care. If you like helping people in person and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Automotive Customer Service Advisor
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13.20 – $19.80 per hour + sales commission + flat rate on labor hours
You’ll be the first person customers talk to about their cars, helping with appointments, explaining services, and handling sales at the service desk and register. This role mixes customer service with hands-on auto work like tire services and oil changes, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and DailyPay.
Courtesy Clerk / Grocery Bagger
- Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Great entry-level job if you’re new to retail. You’ll bag groceries, help customers to their cars, bring in carts, clean up inside and outside, and help keep shelves in order. No prior experience required—they just want friendly people with basic customer service and communication skills.
Online Order Filling Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #3354
- Location: 1401 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV 89074
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16 – $29 per hour, plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
You’ll shop the store for online orders, pick the right items, make substitutions when needed, and get everything ready for pickup. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO/PPTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.
If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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