Henderson’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free or discounted food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Help run a busy pizza shop: manage costs, inventory, cash, and customer service while leading the team on shift. You get training with a big national brand, benefits, career growth, and pizza discounts.

Employer: Remarkable Aesthetics

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: Projected $17.00–$30.00 per hour (base + tips, bonuses, commissions)

Hands-on role in a growing med spa, doing facials, waxing, and advanced esthetic services. Weekends are required, but you get flexible scheduling, paid training, employee discounts, free parking, and room to advance.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee drinks and take care of guests in a busy in-store Starbucks. Good fit if you like customer service, teamwork, and learning barista skills in a large, stable grocery chain.

Employer: TOP Korean BBQ

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $12.00–$13.00 per hour

Keep a popular Korean BBQ kitchen running by handling dishes and cleaning. Simple way to get into restaurant work, with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and day, night, or overnight shifts.

Employer: Urbane Cafe

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Not stated (kitchen role; likely regular shifts)

Not stated (kitchen role; likely regular shifts) Salary: Competitive hourly pay plus tips (up to ~$4/hr extra)

Back-of-house role prepping ingredients for salads, sandwiches, and bowls at a fast-growing cafe. Perks include free meals each shift, on-demand pay, 401(k) match, insurance options, tuition help, and real growth paths if you want a long-term food career.

If something looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Henderson spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.