Henderson’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from tech to higher ed. Here are a few strong picks if you like numbers, structure, and steady growth.

Employer: Stimulus Technologies

Location: Henderson, NV – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

High-impact FP&A role at a fast-growing broadband and managed IT company. You’ll own budgets, forecasts, cash flow models, and investor-ready decks while working closely with the CEO and finance leadership—great fit if you love modeling, project finance, and helping guide big growth decisions.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a commercial real estate firm)

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on property accounting role focused on GL work, CAM reporting/budgeting, and lease abstracts for commercial properties. Good match if you have 2+ years in property or CRE accounting, like detailed reconciliations, and want exposure to audits, tax support, and working with property/asset managers.

Employer: Roseman University of Health Sciences

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.85 – $31.25/hour

University payroll role where you own biweekly payroll, reconciliations, and employee support using Workday. Great if you enjoy problem-solving, multi-state payroll rules, and want strong benefits (403(b) with match, generous PTO, and multiple health plan options) in a mission-driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good finance and accounting roles in Henderson don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.