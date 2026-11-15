Henderson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to hospitals to home-based care. Here are several solid openings if you’re in (or near) the city and want your next move in healthcare.

Employer: Planet Pharma

Planet Pharma Location: Henderson, NV (West Coast travel/remote mix)

(West Coast travel/remote mix) Type: Contract

Pay: $55–$64/hour

Coordinate and monitor clinical trial sites, both remotely and on-site, ensuring ICH-GCP and FDA compliance. Great fit if you have 3+ years CRA experience and want senior-level responsibilities plus mentoring opportunities.

Employer: Vironix Health

Location: Sagebrush Medical Center – Henderson, NV (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: 1099 Contractor, Part- to Full-Time (25–40 hrs/week)

Pay: Approx. $24–$40/hour; $3,000–$7,000/month typical (performance-based across 3 pay buckets)

(performance-based across 3 pay buckets) Hybrid role doing virtual care management and remote patient monitoring, with at least 3 on-site days per week. Ideal if you’re a CMA/CCMA/LPN wanting higher earning potential, less time on your feet, and growth in AI-powered virtual care.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care / Azura Vascular

Location: Henderson, NV (with optional extra shifts in Las Vegas)

(with optional extra shifts in Las Vegas) Type: Per Diem / Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed PRN RN role in a Monday–Friday vascular surgery center, with potential extra hours at a nearby Las Vegas center. Great for experienced RNs from ICU, CCU, ER, IR, OR, or Cath Lab who want procedural work and weekday hours.

Employer: Allies Autism Services

Location: Southeast Las Vegas / Henderson (in-home)

Type: Part-Time, Evenings

Pay: $25–$31/hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy in clients’ homes Monday–Friday, roughly 3–7 PM. Good match if you’re a licensed Nevada RBT who wants flexible evening hours, paid training, 401(k) with match, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Our Little World Treatment Center

Location: Henderson, NV (in person)

Type: 1099 Contract

Pay: $17–$25/hour

Hands-on RBT role supporting kids with developmental disabilities using ABA, with flexible schedule, paid training, and license reimbursement. Best for local RBTs who want contract work and are comfortable working fully on-site.

Employer: PDS Health – Stephanie Dental Group

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $20–$28/hour

Join a modern dental practice focused on the “Perfect Patient Experience™”, assisting with clinical care and chairside support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, child care assistance, 401(k) and more.

Employer: Platinum Dental Services

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $200,000–$300,000+ annually (production-based)

High-earning associate role with ownership opportunities, mentorship, CE, and modern tech. Strong fit for DDS/DMDs (new grads or experienced) who want to grow clinically and financially with a clear path to practice ownership.

Employer: The Valley Health System – Henderson Hospital

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Per Diem (Varied Shifts)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Hospital pharmacist role providing comprehensive pharmaceutical care in a highly rated acute care hospital. Ideal if you hold a Nevada pharmacist license, have hospital experience, and want flexible per diem shifts with access to a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on schedules and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.