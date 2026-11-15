Henderson has several wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

Luna is a beautiful cream Shar Pei mix waiting at the city shelter for someone to notice her. If you love the classic Shar Pei look and are ready to give an adult dog a stable, loving home, Luna may be your girl.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

Bully is another cream Shar Pei mix looking for a forever home. Adult dogs like Bully are often calmer and past the puppy stage, which can make the transition into your home a bit easier.

👉 Meet Bully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

Goldie is a handsome tan/fawn Shar Pei mix. If you’re drawn to unique, wrinkly faces and loyal companions, Goldie could be a great fit for your home.

👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $300

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Henderson, NV)

Buddy is a loving, affectionate Border Collie who is housebroken and enjoys being with his people. His current family says he:

Is very people-focused and wants attention and love

Gets along with other dogs, including family members’ dogs

His owners have two Border Collies who have bonded strongly, and managing their combined energy and herding instincts has become difficult, especially at dog parks. They’re looking for a home where Buddy can shine on his own and get the focused attention he deserves.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (small) / Miniature Schnauzer mix

Terrier (small) / Miniature Schnauzer mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: About 8 pounds

About Coat: Non-shedding

Adoption fee: $350

Rescue: K9BFF - Henderson

Pixie is a tiny, non-shedding, 1-year-old Terrier/Schnauzer mix who came into the shelter matted and shaggy, but turned out to be a real “diamond in the rough.” Her rescue says she is:

Sweet and very affectionate from the start

from the start Friendly with everyone she meets

she meets Enjoys walks and greeting people

If you’re looking for a small companion dog who loves attention and doesn’t shed, Pixie could be perfect for you.

👉 Meet Pixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / American Staffordshire Terrier mix

Rottweiler / American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

Boulder/Russell is a strong and striking Rottweiler/American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She’s an adult girl looking for a committed adopter who appreciates big, loyal breeds and can give her structure and love.

👉 Meet Boulder/Russell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

This adult Pit Bull/Boxer mix is listed as HACC-Stray and is waiting at the city shelter for someone to give her a name and a home. If you love blocky-headed, wiggly dogs and want to make a big difference in one dog’s life, consider meeting her.

👉 Meet HACC-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Henderson, NV, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their links, or calling the shelters and rescues listed above to learn more. Your share or visit could be the step that gets one of them into a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.