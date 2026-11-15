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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Henderson
Henderson has several wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.
Luna
- Breed: Shar Pei mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
Luna is a beautiful cream Shar Pei mix waiting at the city shelter for someone to notice her. If you love the classic Shar Pei look and are ready to give an adult dog a stable, loving home, Luna may be your girl.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bully
- Breed: Shar Pei mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
Bully is another cream Shar Pei mix looking for a forever home. Adult dogs like Bully are often calmer and past the puppy stage, which can make the transition into your home a bit easier.
👉 Meet Bully and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goldie
- Breed: Shar Pei mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
Goldie is a handsome tan/fawn Shar Pei mix. If you’re drawn to unique, wrinkly faces and loyal companions, Goldie could be a great fit for your home.
👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Merle
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Henderson, NV)
Buddy is a loving, affectionate Border Collie who is housebroken and enjoys being with his people. His current family says he:
- Is very people-focused and wants attention and love
- Gets along with other dogs, including family members’ dogs
His owners have two Border Collies who have bonded strongly, and managing their combined energy and herding instincts has become difficult, especially at dog parks. They’re looking for a home where Buddy can shine on his own and get the focused attention he deserves.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pixie
- Breed: Terrier (small) / Miniature Schnauzer mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: About 8 pounds
- Coat: Non-shedding
- Adoption fee: $350
- Rescue: K9BFF - Henderson
Pixie is a tiny, non-shedding, 1-year-old Terrier/Schnauzer mix who came into the shelter matted and shaggy, but turned out to be a real “diamond in the rough.” Her rescue says she is:
- Sweet and very affectionate from the start
- Friendly with everyone she meets
- Enjoys walks and greeting people
If you’re looking for a small companion dog who loves attention and doesn’t shed, Pixie could be perfect for you.
👉 Meet Pixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boulder/Russell
- Breed: Rottweiler / American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
Boulder/Russell is a strong and striking Rottweiler/American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She’s an adult girl looking for a committed adopter who appreciates big, loyal breeds and can give her structure and love.
👉 Meet Boulder/Russell and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HACC-Stray
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
This adult Pit Bull/Boxer mix is listed as HACC-Stray and is waiting at the city shelter for someone to give her a name and a home. If you love blocky-headed, wiggly dogs and want to make a big difference in one dog’s life, consider meeting her.
👉 Meet HACC-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Henderson, NV, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their links, or calling the shelters and rescues listed above to learn more. Your share or visit could be the step that gets one of them into a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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