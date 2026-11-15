Henderson has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at City of Henderson Animal Care and Control and are ready (or almost ready) to meet their new families.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair / American Bobtail

Domestic Mediumhair / American Bobtail Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby with cream on chin and around eyes

with cream on chin and around eyes Personality (from shelter): Adventurous, a little mischievous

Adventurous, a little mischievous Weight: 2.92 lbs

2.92 lbs Spayed/Neutered: Spayed

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

Bambi is a tiny explorer with unique cream markings and American Bobtail roots. If you’re looking for a curious kitten to grow up with, she could be your match.

👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Personality (from shelter): Energetic, playful

Energetic, playful Weight: 2.64 lbs

2.64 lbs Spayed/Neutered: Neutered

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

Squish is a small, lively kitten who loves to play. If you want a high-energy buddy to keep you entertained, this little guy may be the one.

👉 Meet Squish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair / American Bobtail

Domestic Longhair / American Bobtail Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby with orange/red markings

Notable features: Orange tabby markings on face, kinked bobtail , bonded (special note from shelter)

Orange tabby markings on face, , bonded (special note from shelter) Personality (from shelter): Energetic, playful

Energetic, playful Spayed/Neutered: Spayed

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

Harley is a striking kitten with a unique bobtail and bright orange accents. The shelter notes that she is bonded, so be sure to ask about her special situation when you call or visit.

👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white tuxedo

Personality (from shelter): Friendly, affectionate, playful, loves to explore

Friendly, affectionate, playful, loves to explore Spayed/Neutered: Spayed

Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

Lulu is a young tuxedo girl who enjoys playtime and people time. If you’d like a cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage but still full of fun, she could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red

Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

This young orange boy is listed as Stray and is looking for a fresh start in a safe, loving home. Contact the shelter for more details about his history and temperament.

👉 Meet this orange youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Henderson, NV, please consider visiting City of Henderson Animal Care and Control or calling (702) 267-4970 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.