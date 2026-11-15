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🐱 Playful & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Henderson, NV
Henderson has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at City of Henderson Animal Care and Control and are ready (or almost ready) to meet their new families.
Bambi
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair / American Bobtail
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby with cream on chin and around eyes
- Personality (from shelter): Adventurous, a little mischievous
- Weight: 2.92 lbs
- Spayed/Neutered: Spayed
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
Bambi is a tiny explorer with unique cream markings and American Bobtail roots. If you’re looking for a curious kitten to grow up with, she could be your match.
👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squish
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality (from shelter): Energetic, playful
- Weight: 2.64 lbs
- Spayed/Neutered: Neutered
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
Squish is a small, lively kitten who loves to play. If you want a high-energy buddy to keep you entertained, this little guy may be the one.
👉 Meet Squish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harley
- Breed: Domestic Longhair / American Bobtail
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby with orange/red markings
- Notable features: Orange tabby markings on face, kinked bobtail, bonded (special note from shelter)
- Personality (from shelter): Energetic, playful
- Spayed/Neutered: Spayed
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
Harley is a striking kitten with a unique bobtail and bright orange accents. The shelter notes that she is bonded, so be sure to ask about her special situation when you call or visit.
👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lulu
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white tuxedo
- Personality (from shelter): Friendly, affectionate, playful, loves to explore
- Spayed/Neutered: Spayed
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
Lulu is a young tuxedo girl who enjoys playtime and people time. If you’d like a cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage but still full of fun, she could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stray
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
This young orange boy is listed as Stray and is looking for a fresh start in a safe, loving home. Contact the shelter for more details about his history and temperament.
👉 Meet this orange youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Henderson, NV, please consider visiting City of Henderson Animal Care and Control or calling (702) 267-4970 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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