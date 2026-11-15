Henderson neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week, from kitchen goodies to baby supplies. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Set of 2 gold-trimmed eyelash mugs

Condition: Brand new, never used

Location: Palm Canyon, Henderson, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

Elegant white and pink mugs with a gold eyelash design and gold trim. The poster says they are brand new and just need a good home. Nice for coffee, tea, or as cute decor on a shelf.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Glass teapot set with 4 matching cups

Condition: Not stated

Location: Palm Canyon, Henderson, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

This free set includes a glass teapot and four matching cups with black handles. Great if you enjoy serving tea or want a simple, modern set for guests.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby wrap/swaddle, baby food, pacifier, bottle nipple

Condition: All listed as brand new

Location: Palm Canyon, Henderson, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is moving and wants everything gone ASAP. They’re giving away:

Baby wrap/swaddle

Baby food – Parents Choice brand

Pacifier

Bottle nipple

All items are listed as brand new and completely free.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Henderson, try to message the poster quickly—freebies like this can go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.