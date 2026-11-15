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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Henderson Right Now
Henderson neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week, from kitchen goodies to baby supplies. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Set of 2 Gold-Trimmed Eyelash Mugs
Item: Set of 2 gold-trimmed eyelash mugs
Condition: Brand new, never used
Location: Palm Canyon, Henderson, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Elegant white and pink mugs with a gold eyelash design and gold trim. The poster says they are brand new and just need a good home. Nice for coffee, tea, or as cute decor on a shelf.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Glass Teapot Set with 4 Cups
Item: Glass teapot set with 4 matching cups
Condition: Not stated
Location: Palm Canyon, Henderson, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
This free set includes a glass teapot and four matching cups with black handles. Great if you enjoy serving tea or want a simple, modern set for guests.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Baby Items – Wrap, Food, Pacifier & Bottle Nipple
Item: Baby wrap/swaddle, baby food, pacifier, bottle nipple
Condition: All listed as brand new
Location: Palm Canyon, Henderson, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster is moving and wants everything gone ASAP. They’re giving away:
- Baby wrap/swaddle
- Baby food – Parents Choice brand
- Pacifier
- Bottle nipple
All items are listed as brand new and completely free.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Henderson, try to message the poster quickly—freebies like this can go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.