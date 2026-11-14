Henderson has some solid admin and front desk roles open right now, from hospitals to schools to a busy vet clinic. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and people-focused work.

Employer: The Valley Health System (West Henderson Hospital)

The Valley Health System (West Henderson Hospital) Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients check in and get registered at a brand-new, full-service hospital near the Raiders’ facility. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years hospital or medical office experience, are comfortable with computers, and want strong benefits and growth options in a large health system.

Employer: Clark County School District

Location: Green Valley High School, Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, school-year (9 months), 8 hours/day

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Apply by: Nov 18, 2026, 11:59 PM

School-based clerical role doing typing, office support, and front office tasks during the school day. Great if you want steady hours on a school schedule and like working in an education setting; be sure to attach all required documents and complete your 7-year work history in the application.

Employer: Green Valley Animal Hospital

Location: Henderson, NV (6150 Mountain Vista St.)

Type: In-person, hours include possible weekends

In-person, hours include possible weekends Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Busy animal hospital front desk role handling phones, check-in/out, payments, and client paperwork. Open availability and a friendly, outgoing personality are key; you’ll get medical, dental, vision, PTO, and staff discounts. Apply in person or email your resume as directed in the posting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.