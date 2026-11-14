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Henderson
🚌 Henderson NV Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving & Shop Roles
3 days ago
Henderson has a nice mix of hands-on shop work and on-the-road driving gigs right now. If you like cars, trucks, or just being out and about, these are worth a look.
Auto General Service Technician
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.00–$19.80/hour (based on experience)
- Do basic auto work: oil changes, tires, batteries, inspections, and shop clean-up. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a driver’s license, and want to learn your way up in the automotive world with benefits and PTO.
Automotive Mechanic
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.26–$34.32 flat rate (based on experience) + up to 20 guaranteed labor hours/week
- Diagnose and repair brakes, suspension, cooling, electrical, and more while mentoring junior techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and company-funded ASE certifications.
Service Porter
- Employer: Audi Henderson (Findlay Automotive)
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Move vehicles around the dealership, help with service flow, and do courtesy washes. Great entry role if you’re 18+ with a clean driver’s license, can drive stick, and don’t mind being on your feet and outdoors.
CDL-A Truck Driver Team – Dry OTR (NV-based)
- Employer: Swift Transportation
- Location: Based out of Henderson, NV (lane runs in TX, CA, AZ, TN, GA, NV)
- Type: Full-time, OTR team
- Pay: $1,800/week guaranteed per driver (terms apply) + $0.80–$0.84 CPM split, $25 stop pay, $20,000 sign-on bonus split per driver (for newly hired teams)
- Run about 5,000 miles/week as a team, home bi-weekly, hauling time-sensitive freight. Requires CDL-A, 3+ months experience, and a solid driving record, with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and more.
Seasonal FedEx Delivery Driver
- Employer: Nguyen Image Solutions
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: From $190/day
- Deliver packages in a 15–25 ft vehicle around the Las Vegas/Henderson area, 8:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m., 5 days/week. Needs 1 year delivery driving, ability to lift up to 160 lbs, clean record, and you’ll get 401(k) with match, paid training, PTO, and a flexible schedule.
If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—transportation roles in Henderson tend to fill fast, especially with solid pay or benefits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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