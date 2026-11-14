Henderson has a nice mix of hands-on shop work and on-the-road driving gigs right now. If you like cars, trucks, or just being out and about, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00–$19.80/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Do basic auto work: oil changes, tires, batteries, inspections, and shop clean-up. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a driver’s license, and want to learn your way up in the automotive world with benefits and PTO.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.26–$34.32 flat rate (based on experience) + up to 20 guaranteed labor hours/week

(based on experience) + Diagnose and repair brakes, suspension, cooling, electrical, and more while mentoring junior techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and company-funded ASE certifications.

Employer: Audi Henderson (Findlay Automotive)

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Move vehicles around the dealership, help with service flow, and do courtesy washes. Great entry role if you’re 18+ with a clean driver’s license, can drive stick, and don’t mind being on your feet and outdoors.

Employer: Swift Transportation

Swift Transportation Location: Based out of Henderson, NV (lane runs in TX, CA, AZ, TN, GA, NV)

(lane runs in TX, CA, AZ, TN, GA, NV) Type: Full-time, OTR team

Pay: $1,800/week guaranteed per driver (terms apply) + $0.80–$0.84 CPM split , $25 stop pay , $20,000 sign-on bonus split per driver (for newly hired teams)

(terms apply) + , , (for newly hired teams) Run about 5,000 miles/week as a team, home bi-weekly, hauling time-sensitive freight. Requires CDL-A, 3+ months experience, and a solid driving record, with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Nguyen Image Solutions

Nguyen Image Solutions Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: From $190/day

Deliver packages in a 15–25 ft vehicle around the Las Vegas/Henderson area, 8:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m., 5 days/week. Needs 1 year delivery driving, ability to lift up to 160 lbs, clean record, and you’ll get 401(k) with match, paid training, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—transportation roles in Henderson tend to fill fast, especially with solid pay or benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.