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🏭 Henderson Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $90K+
Henderson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with hands-on floor roles and pro-level engineering spots open. If you like building real products and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.
Embroidery Machine Operator
- Employer: NRI 3PL
- Location: Henderson, NV (3591 Volunteer Blvd.)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 3:30 pm–12 am
- Pay: $21/hour
Run and maintain embroidery machines for active-lifestyle brands, keeping designs sharp and on-spec. This role is great if you have 2+ years light industrial/warehouse experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of production work, quality checks, and some tech (WMS, Outlook).
Auto Damage Estimator II
- Employer: Boulder Connect
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Inspect auction vehicles and write accurate estimates for body, mechanical, and detailing work. Good fit if you know repair processes, can use estimating tools, and like a mix of hands-on vehicle checks and detailed documentation.
Process Engineer – Torque, Weld & Press Manufacturing
- Employer: Pave Talent (for a US manufacturer client)
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)
- Pay: $75,000–$90,000 base, plus discretionary bonus
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, 3 weeks PTO, paid holidays
Own what happens on the floor for torque-controlled assembly, welding, and press operations, from first build to stable production. Ideal if you’re a process/manufacturing engineer with NPI experience, strong Excel skills, and comfort working where specs are still moving.
If something here fits you (or a friend), save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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