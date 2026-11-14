Henderson’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around Volunteer Blvd. If you like active, hands-on work, there are several solid warehouse roles hiring today.

Employer: NRI 3PL

NRI 3PL Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$22.00/hr (evening and Wed–Sun shifts)

(evening and Wed–Sun shifts) Lead order fulfillment, VAS, and returns teams, keep orders on time, and help train and motivate staff. Good fit if you have 2+ years warehouse/light industrial experience and want a step up into leadership.

Employer: NRI 3PL

NRI 3PL Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hr (Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–12:00 am)

(Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–12:00 am) Run the returns area, handle warranty and quality control, and support a small team. Great if you have 12+ months returns experience and like problem-solving in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: NRI 3PL

NRI 3PL Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$19.75/hr (day and mixed shifts)

(day and mixed shifts) Focus on cycle counts, audits, and fixing inventory issues so stock stays accurate. Best for someone with 6+ months inventory clerk experience and strong attention to detail.

Employer: NRI 3PL

NRI 3PL Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75/hr (Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:30 pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:30 pm) Join the inbound team, check in shipments, enter documents, and keep schedules on track. Good for folks with 6+ months inbound/receiving experience who like steady daytime hours.

Employer: NRI 3PL

NRI 3PL Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.75/hr (Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–12:00 am)

(Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–12:00 am) Handle returns data entry, client emails, and quality checks on returned items. A match if you have 3+ months returns experience and are comfortable with Outlook and Excel.

Employer: NRI 3PL

NRI 3PL Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hr (multiple shifts, including early morning and evenings)

(multiple shifts, including early morning and evenings) Do the core warehouse work: picking, packing, tagging, and QC for active-lifestyle brands. Great entry point if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with room to grow.

Employer: B&B Specialties LLC

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Split your day between warehouse organizing and delivering materials to job sites. Ideal if you have a valid driver’s license, clean record, forklift skills (or willing to learn), and like staying active on the road and in the warehouse.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.