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Henderson
🚚 Henderson NV Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Warehouse & Driver Roles
2 days ago
Henderson’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around Volunteer Blvd. If you like active, hands-on work, there are several solid warehouse roles hiring today.
Warehouse Lead
- Employer: NRI 3PL
- Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00–$22.00/hr (evening and Wed–Sun shifts)
- Lead order fulfillment, VAS, and returns teams, keep orders on time, and help train and motivate staff. Good fit if you have 2+ years warehouse/light industrial experience and want a step up into leadership.
Warehouse Returns Lead
- Employer: NRI 3PL
- Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00/hr (Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–12:00 am)
- Run the returns area, handle warranty and quality control, and support a small team. Great if you have 12+ months returns experience and like problem-solving in a fast-paced setting.
Warehouse Inventory Clerk
- Employer: NRI 3PL
- Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$19.75/hr (day and mixed shifts)
- Focus on cycle counts, audits, and fixing inventory issues so stock stays accurate. Best for someone with 6+ months inventory clerk experience and strong attention to detail.
Warehouse Receiving Clerk
- Employer: NRI 3PL
- Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75/hr (Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:30 pm)
- Join the inbound team, check in shipments, enter documents, and keep schedules on track. Good for folks with 6+ months inbound/receiving experience who like steady daytime hours.
Warehouse Returns Clerk
- Employer: NRI 3PL
- Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.75/hr (Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–12:00 am)
- Handle returns data entry, client emails, and quality checks on returned items. A match if you have 3+ months returns experience and are comfortable with Outlook and Excel.
Order Fulfillment Processor
- Employer: NRI 3PL
- Location: 3591 Volunteer Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hr (multiple shifts, including early morning and evenings)
- Do the core warehouse work: picking, packing, tagging, and QC for active-lifestyle brands. Great entry point if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with room to grow.
Warehouse / Delivery Driver
- Employer: B&B Specialties LLC
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Split your day between warehouse organizing and delivering materials to job sites. Ideal if you have a valid driver’s license, clean record, forklift skills (or willing to learn), and like staying active on the road and in the warehouse.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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