Henderson has some solid security openings right now, from casino floors to high-tech data centers. If you’ve got a safety mindset and like fast-paced work, these are worth a look.

Employer: M Resort Spa Casino (PENN Entertainment)

M Resort Spa Casino (PENN Entertainment) Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $19.50/hour

Front-line security role at a busy resort casino. You’ll patrol the property, handle money escorts, respond to emergencies, write incident reports, and work closely with guests and local law enforcement. Great fit if you have a military/law enforcement background, can get a gaming license, and want access to a larger company’s benefits and growth paths.

Employer: M Resort Spa Casino (PENN Entertainment)

M Resort Spa Casino (PENN Entertainment) Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $21.00/hour

Lead the security team on shift at the resort. You’ll supervise officers, handle scheduling, inspections, incident reports, and work with fire/rescue and law enforcement. Good for someone 21+ with 1–2 years of casino, military, or law enforcement experience, plus CPR/First Aid, Alcohol Awareness, and Nevada CCW.

Employer: Google

Location: Henderson, NV (plus Mesa, AZ; Claude, TX options)

(plus Mesa, AZ; Claude, TX options) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US): $133,000 – $193,000/year + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Senior role overseeing physical security and risk management for Google data centers. You’ll manage vendors, handle incident escalation, ensure regulatory compliance, and run complex risk assessments. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree, 7+ years in physical security/risk, and comfort with up to 75% travel.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.