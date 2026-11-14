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📣 Henderson, NV Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From $13–$75K
Henderson’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from gyms to hotels to pro services. If you like talking with people and keeping things organized, these openings are worth a look.
Membership Advisor – PickUp USA Fitness
- Employer: PickUp USA Fitness Las Vegas
- Location: Henderson, NV (in person)
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour + commission
Help grow a basketball-focused fitness club by doing proactive and reactive sales, giving tours, and supporting members. Great if you enjoy sports, fitness, and talking with people; includes commission, free gym membership, and growth potential. Schedule is mostly Mon–Thurs 3–9pm and Sunday 9–5pm.
Vendor Relations Manager – Expert Strategy Group
- Employer: Expert Strategy Group (ESG)
- Location: Hybrid – Henderson, NV 89044
- Type: Part-time (25–33 hours/week)
- Pay: $20.00 – $27.00 per hour
Relationship-heavy role where you manage consultant/vendor relationships, track deadlines, and keep communication smooth on each case. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with professionals (doctors, attorneys, execs), and are comfortable with CRM tools and Microsoft Office.
Senior Sales Manager – Hilton Lake Las Vegas
- Employer: Hilton – Hilton Lake Las Vegas
- Location: Henderson, NV (on-site at resort)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000 – $75,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, employee discounts, EAP, referral program
Lead group sales for a resort property: bring in new group business, negotiate contracts, and host clients on-site. Best for someone with 3+ years hotel/convention sales and 2+ years hospitality leadership, who enjoys travel, networking, and hitting revenue goals.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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