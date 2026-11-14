Henderson’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from gyms to hotels to pro services. If you like talking with people and keeping things organized, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: PickUp USA Fitness Las Vegas

PickUp USA Fitness Las Vegas Location: Henderson, NV (in person)

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour + commission

Help grow a basketball-focused fitness club by doing proactive and reactive sales, giving tours, and supporting members. Great if you enjoy sports, fitness, and talking with people; includes commission, free gym membership, and growth potential. Schedule is mostly Mon–Thurs 3–9pm and Sunday 9–5pm.

Employer: Expert Strategy Group (ESG)

Location: Hybrid – Henderson, NV 89044

Type: Part-time (25–33 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $27.00 per hour

Relationship-heavy role where you manage consultant/vendor relationships, track deadlines, and keep communication smooth on each case. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with professionals (doctors, attorneys, execs), and are comfortable with CRM tools and Microsoft Office.

Employer: Hilton – Hilton Lake Las Vegas

Location: Henderson, NV (on-site at resort)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $75,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, employee discounts, EAP, referral program

Lead group sales for a resort property: bring in new group business, negotiate contracts, and host clients on-site. Best for someone with 3+ years hotel/convention sales and 2+ years hospitality leadership, who enjoys travel, networking, and hitting revenue goals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.