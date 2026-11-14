Henderson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals and clinics to in‑home care. If you’re in medicine or patient support, there are solid options here for every stage of your career.

Employer: Platinum Dermatology Partners (Las Vegas Skin and Cancer Clinic)

Platinum Dermatology Partners (Las Vegas Skin and Cancer Clinic) Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time (4+ days/week)

(4+ days/week) Salary: $400,000–$500,000+ (guaranteed first-year base or net collections, plus bonus and relocation)

Join a thriving dermatology group with autonomy over your mix of Mohs, general derm, and cosmetics, backed by advanced tech and a large referral network. Comes with full benefits, CME, malpractice + tail, and relocation support.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time (≈24 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50–$25.00/hour

Retail pharmacy role helping patients with prescriptions in a fast-paced setting, with paid training and a clear growth path. Part-time but still eligible for a range of benefits and discounts; application window is open through 01/12/2027.

Employer: Planet Pharma

Location: Henderson, NV (West Coast travel/remote)

Type: Contract

Pay: $55–$64/hour

Senior clinical research monitoring role handling complex trials, risk-based monitoring, and mentoring junior CRAs. Good fit if you have 3+ years CRA experience and want higher-level site management and autonomy.

Employer: Planet Pharma

Location: Henderson, NV (West Coast travel/remote)

Type: Contract

Pay: $55–$62/hour

Monitors clinical trial sites with a focus on data quality and compliance, plus project support tasks. A strong step up for CRAs with 2+ years experience looking to deepen monitoring skills.

Employer: The Valley Health System

Location: West Henderson Hospital, Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Leads case management, utilization review, discharge planning, and social services for a growing hospital. Ideal for an MSW or BSN with 5+ years clinical and 2+ years management experience who wants system-level impact.

Employer: UHS / West Henderson Hospital

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time, varied shifts

Supports surgeons as first assist in a wide range of procedures at a new acute care hospital. Requires 3–5 years surgical tech experience and CSFA/CSA/SA‑C plus BLS, with strong benefits and growth options.

Employer: UHS / West Henderson Hospital

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, nights

Provides ED nursing care in a 150‑bed hospital with advanced cardiac and neuro services. Great for RNs with 1+ year acute care (or specialty course) and Nevada license who want strong benefits and tuition support.

Employer: UHS / Henderson Hospital

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, nights

Float across intermediate care units at an award‑winning hospital recognized for patient safety and quality. Best for adaptable RNs with 1+ year acute care and current BLS/ACLS (plus PALS/NRP as needed).

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time (~12 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour

Hands-on role supporting older adults with daily care, transfers (including Hoyer lift), and companionship. Good fit if you have elder care experience, CPR/First Aid, and can safely handle lifting.

Employer: Allies Autism Services

Location: Southeast Las Vegas / Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time, evenings (Mon–Fri ~3–7 PM)

Pay: $25–$31/hour

Provide 1:1 in‑home ABA therapy for children, with paid training support, 401(k) with match, and growth paths. Requires active RBT certification and Nevada RBT license.

Employer: TLC Care Center

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Helps plan and lead activities, outings, and programs for residents in a care setting. Offers competitive pay, PTO, 401(k), daily pay, and strong training and development support.

Employer: Wirig Orthodontics

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour (based on experience)

Chairside role in a fun, kid-focused dental office, with 2+ years dental assisting and pediatric experience required. Includes paid time off and a uniform allowance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.