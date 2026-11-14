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🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Henderson, NV
Henderson’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are adding staff right now. If you like working with people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.
Deli Clerk (Part-Time) – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers with “fresh and easy” meals, prep deli items, and keep the department clean and stocked. Comes with competitive pay, store discount, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, and options for health benefits if eligible.
Starbucks Shift Leader – LV Petroleum LLC
- Employer: LV Petroleum LLC (Starbucks location)
- Location: 1550 Railroad Pass Casino Rd, Henderson, NV 89002
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of baristas, run smooth shifts, and keep service upbeat and friendly. Offers competitive weekly pay, flexible scheduling, health/dental/vision for eligible staff, PTO, and leadership growth. Walk-in interviews weekdays 9–4.
Starbucks Barista – LV Petroleum LLC
- Employer: LV Petroleum LLC (Starbucks location)
- Location: 1550 Railroad Pass Casino Rd, Henderson, NV 89002
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Make drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and organized. You’ll get competitive weekly pay, flexible hours, health/dental/vision for eligible team members, PTO, and room to grow.
Restaurant Hostess (Part-Time) – Hilton
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Henderson, NV 89011 (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $13.25 per hour
Greet and seat guests, manage reservations, and help keep the dining room running smoothly. Includes employee discounts, paid time off, referral program, and EAP, with both day and night shifts available.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—hospitality roles in Henderson tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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