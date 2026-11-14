Looking for a loyal dog in Henderson, NV? These adoptable pups are hoping for a second chance and a safe, loving home.

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Pomeranian mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Pomeranian mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Paws Patrol LV

Source: adoptapet

Pepper is a small Pom-Yorkie boy with a big, loving heart. His former family made the hard choice to surrender him so he could have the best life possible, and now he’s ready for a new start with someone who will cherish him. If you’re looking for a sweet, affectionate companion in a small package, Pepper may be your match.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 8 pounds

About 8 pounds Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Paws Patrol LV

Source: adoptapet

Holly is a tiny survivor with a big heart. She’s about 5 years old, just 8 pounds, and has already been spayed and had a dental, so she’s ready to settle into her forever home. Her rescuers describe her as a dream companion and a loving little lap dog who’s ready to be spoiled and safe for the rest of her life.

👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mutt mix

Labrador Retriever / Mutt mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Adoption fee: $10

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Henderson, NV)

Source: adoptapet

Brownie is a very high-energy young dog who needs an active, patient person to give her structure and love. She is not good with other animals or babies, so she’ll do best as the only pet in an adults-only home or with older, dog-savvy kids. If you can offer training, exercise, and consistency, Brownie could blossom into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix

Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Shelter phone: (702) 267-4970

Source: adoptapet

This adult male Doberman Pinscher mix is currently listed as a stray at City of Henderson Animal Care and Control. He’s a handsome brown boy who needs a committed adopter to give him safety, training, and love. For the most current details about his temperament, medical status, and availability, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet this Doberman mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Henderson, NV, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links so they can find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.