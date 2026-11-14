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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Henderson
Looking for a loyal dog in Henderson, NV? These adoptable pups are hoping for a second chance and a safe, loving home.
Pepper
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Pomeranian mix
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Paws Patrol LV
- Source: adoptapet
Pepper is a small Pom-Yorkie boy with a big, loving heart. His former family made the hard choice to surrender him so he could have the best life possible, and now he’s ready for a new start with someone who will cherish him. If you’re looking for a sweet, affectionate companion in a small package, Pepper may be your match.
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Holly
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 8 pounds
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Paws Patrol LV
- Source: adoptapet
Holly is a tiny survivor with a big heart. She’s about 5 years old, just 8 pounds, and has already been spayed and had a dental, so she’s ready to settle into her forever home. Her rescuers describe her as a dream companion and a loving little lap dog who’s ready to be spoiled and safe for the rest of her life.
👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brownie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mutt mix
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $10
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Henderson, NV)
- Source: adoptapet
Brownie is a very high-energy young dog who needs an active, patient person to give her structure and love. She is not good with other animals or babies, so she’ll do best as the only pet in an adults-only home or with older, dog-savvy kids. If you can offer training, exercise, and consistency, Brownie could blossom into a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HACC-Stray
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Shelter phone: (702) 267-4970
- Source: adoptapet
This adult male Doberman Pinscher mix is currently listed as a stray at City of Henderson Animal Care and Control. He’s a handsome brown boy who needs a committed adopter to give him safety, training, and love. For the most current details about his temperament, medical status, and availability, please contact the shelter directly.
👉 Meet this Doberman mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Henderson, NV, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links so they can find the families they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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