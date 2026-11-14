Henderson neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from moving supplies to furniture and fitness gear. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Dozens of wooden pallets, standard and assorted sizes

Condition: Not specified, offered as-is

Location: Near Dale & Raiders Way, business location in Inspirada, Henderson, NV (contact poster for exact address)

Details: Many pallets available for free. You must pick up; great for DIY projects, storage, or shipping needs.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Assorted cardboard boxes

Condition: Not specified

Location: Solera, Henderson, NV, near Anthem Parkway & Somersworth

Details: Mix of box sizes, free and ready for pickup. Good for moving or storage. Contact the poster through Nextdoor to arrange pickup.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Single wooden pallet

Condition: Described as sturdy

Location: Anthem Highlands, Henderson, NV

Details: One solid pallet, good for various uses like small projects, storage, or garden setups. Pickup only; message the poster for exact location and timing.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Two-seater beige sofa with decorative pillows

Condition: Less than one year old, very good shape

Location: Cloudcrest / S Racetrack, Henderson, NV

Details: Clean, modern-looking couch that seats two. Owner needs room for new furniture. Must pick up and it’s available Monday (check listing for exact date and time). Great free upgrade for a living room or den.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Treadmill (listed as “threadmill”)

Condition: Barely used, works good per poster

Location: Green Valley South, Henderson, NV — 2426 Eagleridge Dr, Henderson, NV

Details: Treadmill is in the driveway, free to take. Top has been removed to make it easier to move; you just need to put it back on. First come, first serve. No holds. Poster will not be messaging; when it’s gone, the post will be removed.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Spare tire with rim

Condition: As is, 60 PSI capacity

Location: Pinnacle, Henderson, NV

Details: Handy as a backup tire. Check the size and fit with your vehicle before arranging pickup. Offered free; contact the poster through Nextdoor for more details and exact pickup spot.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Henderson tend to go quickly, so if you see something you need, reach out or head over soon. Check the listings for any updates before you drive.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.