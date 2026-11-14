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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Henderson Today
Henderson neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from moving supplies to furniture and fitness gear. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
WOODEN PALLETS
Item: Dozens of wooden pallets, standard and assorted sizes
Condition: Not specified, offered as-is
Location: Near Dale & Raiders Way, business location in Inspirada, Henderson, NV (contact poster for exact address)
Details: Many pallets available for free. You must pick up; great for DIY projects, storage, or shipping needs.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Free Cardboard Boxes
Item: Assorted cardboard boxes
Condition: Not specified
Location: Solera, Henderson, NV, near Anthem Parkway & Somersworth
Details: Mix of box sizes, free and ready for pickup. Good for moving or storage. Contact the poster through Nextdoor to arrange pickup.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Wooden Pallet
Item: Single wooden pallet
Condition: Described as sturdy
Location: Anthem Highlands, Henderson, NV
Details: One solid pallet, good for various uses like small projects, storage, or garden setups. Pickup only; message the poster for exact location and timing.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Comfortable Beige Sofa with Decorative Pillows
Item: Two-seater beige sofa with decorative pillows
Condition: Less than one year old, very good shape
Location: Cloudcrest / S Racetrack, Henderson, NV
Details: Clean, modern-looking couch that seats two. Owner needs room for new furniture. Must pick up and it’s available Monday (check listing for exact date and time). Great free upgrade for a living room or den.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Free Threadmill
Item: Treadmill (listed as “threadmill”)
Condition: Barely used, works good per poster
Location: Green Valley South, Henderson, NV — 2426 Eagleridge Dr, Henderson, NV
Details: Treadmill is in the driveway, free to take. Top has been removed to make it easier to move; you just need to put it back on. First come, first serve. No holds. Poster will not be messaging; when it’s gone, the post will be removed.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Spare Tire with Rim
Item: Spare tire with rim
Condition: As is, 60 PSI capacity
Location: Pinnacle, Henderson, NV
Details: Handy as a backup tire. Check the size and fit with your vehicle before arranging pickup. Offered free; contact the poster through Nextdoor for more details and exact pickup spot.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Free items in Henderson tend to go quickly, so if you see something you need, reach out or head over soon. Check the listings for any updates before you drive.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.