Henderson’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on tools, managing installs, or specialized repair work.

Here are several construction and skilled trades roles hiring in Henderson, NV:

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Henderson, NV (Maintenance Department)

(Maintenance Department) Type: Full-time , 12 months , 8 hours/day

, , Job Level: Day job

Day job Deadline: Unposting Date – Nov 19, 2026, 7:59 AM

Details: Skilled trades role doing masonry work for school facilities. You’ll have steady hours, year-round work, and a set schedule supporting CCSD buildings. Full requirements and certifications are listed in the PDF linked from the posting.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Henderson, NV (Maintenance Department)

(Maintenance Department) Type: Full-time , 12 months , 8 hours/day

, , Job Level: Day job

Day job Deadline: Unposting Date – Nov 18, 2026, 11:59 PM

Details: Roofing-focused skilled trades role maintaining CCSD roofs and related structures. Offers consistent hours and long-term stability working on school facilities. Full details and required documents are in the job description PDF linked from the posting.

Employer: Desert Prestige Luxury Appliance Repair

Location: Henderson, NV 89052 (Hybrid remote)

(Hybrid remote) Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $800 – $7,000 per week , based on jobs completed

, based on jobs completed Benefits: Flexible schedule, professional development assistance

Flexible schedule, professional development assistance Details: Luxury appliance repair work (Sub-Zero, Wolf, Miele, etc.) with a revenue-share model and flexible hours. You set your availability, get dispatched jobs (no cold-calling), and can grow into higher pay splits and leadership if you perform well.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Details: Lead home remodeling installs for baths, windows, doors, and other renovations. You’ll coordinate crews, check materials and site readiness, inspect finished work for quality and safety, and be the main contact for homeowners.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the requirements, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.