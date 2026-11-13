Henderson’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid field roles for people who like hands-on work and keeping systems running. If you’re good with tools, tech, or water systems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep Spectrum’s internet network up and running by maintaining and repairing the outside lines that connect homes and hub sites. This role is 100% field-based, often on-call in all weather, and fits someone who likes working independently, solving technical issues, and staying active.

Employer: Broadbent & Associates, Inc.

Location: Henderson, NV (Water Street district)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Operate and maintain wastewater treatment systems for small rural facilities across Nevada, based out of Henderson. You’ll need a Nevada Grade III WWTP certification, and Broadbent offers bonus potential, strong benefits, and paid training/classes to help you grow into higher certifications.

Employer: Stimulus Technologies | Managed IT Services

Location: Henderson, NV (travel up to 100%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead your own crew installing fiber drops that bring high-speed internet to rural Nevada. This is a good fit if you have fiber/OSP experience, like being in the field, and want to supervise day-to-day work while still staying close to the tools and working directly with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.