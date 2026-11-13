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🏭 Henderson NV Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Roles
Henderson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and benefits for hands-on roles. If you like working with machines, tools, or materials, these openings are worth a look.
Chemical Mix Operator I (Day Shift)
- Employer: Thatcher Company
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$26/hour base pay
- Highlights: Mix and produce chemicals, run pumps, mixers, blenders, and forklifts, and handle loading/unloading tanks, rail cars, and tankers. Role comes with 100% company-funded profit sharing (up to 25% of salary), 401(k), 3+ weeks PTO, safety bonuses, and strong medical/dental/vision benefits.
Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Chemical Mix Operator I – Indeed
Operator 2 – CNC Operator
- Employer: Haas Automation, Inc.
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$30/hour
- Highlights: Run CNC or manual machines on the production floor for one of the biggest machine tool builders in the world. You’ll read blueprints, use precision measuring tools, change tools, and move parts with forklifts and other equipment in a fast-paced, high-tech shop.
QC Sampling & Material Inspector
- Employer: ProCaps Laboratories
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hour starting rate
- Highlights: Inspect and sample incoming materials for a supplement manufacturer, review Certificates of Analysis, follow SOPs, and support the QC lab. Strong benefits: $0 medical/dental/vision when you qualify for the wellness program, 401(k) with 4.5% match, paid time off, 8 holidays, gym reimbursement, vitamin allowance, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing jobs in Henderson tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.