Henderson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and benefits for hands-on roles. If you like working with machines, tools, or materials, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Thatcher Company

Thatcher Company Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour base pay

Highlights: Mix and produce chemicals, run pumps, mixers, blenders, and forklifts, and handle loading/unloading tanks, rail cars, and tankers. Role comes with 100% company-funded profit sharing (up to 25% of salary), 401(k), 3+ weeks PTO, safety bonuses, and strong medical/dental/vision benefits.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Chemical Mix Operator I – Indeed

Employer: Haas Automation, Inc.

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$30/hour

Highlights: Run CNC or manual machines on the production floor for one of the biggest machine tool builders in the world. You’ll read blueprints, use precision measuring tools, change tools, and move parts with forklifts and other equipment in a fast-paced, high-tech shop.

Employer: ProCaps Laboratories

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour starting rate

Highlights: Inspect and sample incoming materials for a supplement manufacturer, review Certificates of Analysis, follow SOPs, and support the QC lab. Strong benefits: $0 medical/dental/vision when you qualify for the wellness program, 401(k) with 4.5% match, paid time off, 8 holidays, gym reimbursement, vitamin allowance, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing jobs in Henderson tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.