Henderson’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time nights, event-based work, or a part-time retail schedule. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: NRI 3PL

NRI 3PL Location: Henderson, NV (3591 Volunteer Blvd)

Salary: $21.00/hour

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm – 12:00 am )

(Mon–Fri, ) Lead the returns team handling warranty, quality control, repairs, and returns for active-lifestyle brands. Great fit if you have 12+ months warehouse returns experience, like fast-paced work, and want a lead role with lots of hands-on problem solving.

Employer: Creative Technology

Location: Henderson, NV

Salary: $19–$22/hour

Type: Full-time

Support live events and productions by prepping, staging, shipping, and receiving AV and show gear. Good for someone who enjoys organized warehouse work, tracking inventory, and doesn’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and working some evenings or weekends.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Henderson, NV

Salary: Not listed (part-time hourly)

Not listed (part-time hourly) Type: Part-time

Unload freight, stock shelves, and keep the store and backroom organized. Comes with access to health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount, plus flexible shifts.

Employer: Pacific Network Solutions

Location: Henderson, NV

Salary: $20.00 – $24.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Help manage telecom equipment and materials: tracking inventory, handling shipping/receiving, driving a forklift and box truck, and keeping the yard organized. Includes company-paid medical, dental, vision & life, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, and holiday pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.