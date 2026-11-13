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Henderson
🚚 Henderson NV Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying Around $20+/hr
8 days ago
Henderson’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time nights, event-based work, or a part-time retail schedule. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.
Warehouse Returns Lead – Night Shift
- Employer: NRI 3PL
- Location: Henderson, NV (3591 Volunteer Blvd)
- Salary: $21.00/hour
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm – 12:00 am)
- Lead the returns team handling warranty, quality control, repairs, and returns for active-lifestyle brands. Great fit if you have 12+ months warehouse returns experience, like fast-paced work, and want a lead role with lots of hands-on problem solving.
Shop Technician – Event Equipment Warehouse
- Employer: Creative Technology
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Salary: $19–$22/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Support live events and productions by prepping, staging, shipping, and receiving AV and show gear. Good for someone who enjoys organized warehouse work, tracking inventory, and doesn’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and working some evenings or weekends.
Warehouse Part Time Days (Receiver/Stocker)
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Salary: Not listed (part-time hourly)
- Type: Part-time
- Unload freight, stock shelves, and keep the store and backroom organized. Comes with access to health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount, plus flexible shifts.
Warehouse Clerk – Telecom Materials
- Employer: Pacific Network Solutions
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Salary: $20.00 – $24.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Help manage telecom equipment and materials: tracking inventory, handling shipping/receiving, driving a forklift and box truck, and keeping the yard organized. Includes company-paid medical, dental, vision & life, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, and holiday pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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