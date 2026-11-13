Henderson is busy hiring for the 2026–2027 school year and beyond. If you love teaching, training, or coaching, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Henderson, NV – Robert L. Taylor Elementary School

Type: Full-time, school-year (9 months), 6 hours/day

Deadline: Unposting Date: Nov 18, 2026

This para-professional role supports students with literacy and language needs in small groups or one-on-one. Great fit if you enjoy hands-on work with kids and want school-day hours.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Henderson, NV – Robert L. Taylor Elementary School

Type: Full-time ES Teacher

Deadline: Ongoing

Teach kindergarten at a CCSD elementary school and help little ones build strong early skills. External applicants need to upload all required documents and complete a full 7-year work history in the application.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Henderson, NV – Hannah Marie Brown Elementary School

Type: Full-time ES Teacher

Deadline: Ongoing

Teach 5th grade in a CCSD elementary setting, following the district’s elementary teacher role description. Ideal if you like working with upper-elementary students getting ready for middle school.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Henderson, NV – Green Valley High School

Type: Full-time HS Teacher (Science)

Deadline: Ongoing

Teach high school biology and related sciences using CCSD’s secondary science teacher framework. External applicants must attach all required documents and complete a full 7-year work history.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Henderson, NV – Green Valley High School

Type: Full-time HS Teacher (Math)

Deadline: Ongoing

High school math role covering core math courses per CCSD’s secondary math teacher description. You’ll need to submit all required documents and list your complete 7-year work history in the application.

Employer: Behavioral Health Solutions

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Support an online training and education platform for healthcare learners and partners. You’ll handle user support, manage course content, help with marketing and engagement, and track platform metrics—great for tech-comfortable problem-solvers with 2+ years in customer service, training coordination, or similar.

Employer: F45 Henderson

Location: Henderson, NV (in-studio)

Type: Part-time (10+ hours/week)

Pay: $25.00 – $40.00 per hour

Lead high-energy group workouts, coach members on form, and keep the studio upbeat and welcoming. Comes with free fitness classes, gym membership, flexible schedule, employee discount, and continuing education credits; fitness certification and CPR/AED are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.