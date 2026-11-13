Henderson has a steady flow of sales roles right now, especially for folks who want flexible hours or remote work. If you’re good with people and like the idea of commission, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Vector Marketing Location: Henderson, NV (training/meetings in office, sales done locally)

(training/meetings in office, sales done locally) Type: Part-time

Pay: $26.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Entry-level role selling Cutco kitchen and home products through one-on-one appointments. Flexible schedules, weekly pay, and paid training make this a fit for students, side-hustlers, or anyone needing work around classes, another job, or family.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – U.S. only (listed from Henderson, NV)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Schedule: Flexible, 100% remote

Work from home helping families with life insurance and financial protection, using a proven national sales system. This role offers performance-based commissions, bonuses, and mentorship, plus room to grow into leadership if you like building a long-term sales career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.