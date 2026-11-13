🚌 Henderson, NV Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Henderson’s transport scene is busy right now—delivery, trucking, and fleet roles are all hiring. If you like being on the move (or keeping trucks running), there’s something here for you.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly wage (no tip credit) + tips + mileage

Deliver pizzas, give great customer service, and earn cash tips daily. You get paid even when you’re not driving, plus flexible schedules, benefits eligibility, and food discounts.

Employer: NV Turf (landscape company)

NV Turf (landscape company) Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time / Part-time (20–50 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Tow company trailers with your own 2500+ pickup and help with landscaping installs like turf, pavers, and irrigation. Super flexible schedule (a few days up to six per week); pay depends on your experience.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, local teams route

Pay: $30.50/hour + overtime after 40 hrs (about $1,500–$2,300/week)

Drive a local/no-touch freight Hazmat route hauling electronics and lithium batteries, home daily with 3–4 long shifts per week. Requires Class A CDL, 2+ years’ experience, Hazmat endorsement, and current DOT medical card, plus full benefits.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42.14 per hour (union)

Work on a single, modern fleet of heavy-duty trucks—engines, hydraulics, brakes, HVAC, and more—with steady shifts in a stable industry. Comes with union pay, strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth paths; 3+ years heavy-truck tech experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.