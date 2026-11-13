Henderson is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in gaming and healthcare. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid options to move up.

Employer: Station Casinos

Station Casinos Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Bingo and Keno Department at a major local casino. You’ll manage staff, handle guest issues, oversee audits, protect company assets, and make sure all gaming rules and internal controls are followed.

Employer: PDS Health

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.50–$39.75 per hour (hourly during training; salaried after program)

(hourly during training; salaried after program) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, paid volunteer time

Train to run a PDS-supported dental office in about 4–6 months. This role is heavy on leadership, hiring, budgeting, and problem-solving, with travel between offices and a clear development program into full operations management.

Employer: Austin Emergency Dental

Location: Henderson, NV (Las Vegas area)

Type: Full-time (24–26 in-clinic hours + flexible admin/marketing hours)

(24–26 in-clinic hours + flexible admin/marketing hours) Salary: $70,000–$100,000 per year (base + bonus potential)

Be the face and driver of a new, high-growth emergency dental clinic opening soon. You’ll run daily operations, lead the team, present treatment plans, and do community marketing—ideal for a high-energy closer who likes both people and numbers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.