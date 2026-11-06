🍽️ Henderson NV Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Henderson’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, friendly people, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stephano’s Greek & Mediterranean Grill (Henderson)

Stephano’s Greek & Mediterranean Grill (Henderson) Location: Henderson, NV

Pay: From $15/hour + tips

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Front-of-house role with lots of guest interaction—taking orders, answering menu questions, and checking on tables. Comes with tips, flexible scheduling, 401(k), health/dental/vision, paid time off, and paid training.

Employer: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Location: Henderson, NV

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Type: Part-time

Lead shifts, coach team members, and help run daily operations in a busy sandwich shop. Offers PTO, health benefits for eligible staff, free meals, employee discounts, paid leadership training, and clear growth into management.

Employer: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Location: Henderson, NV

Pay: Competitive hourly, based on experience

Type: Part-time

Entry-level restaurant role where you’ll greet guests, take orders, and make sandwiches. Good fit if you want flexible hours, free meals, paid training, employee discounts, and room to grow into leadership.

Employer: Station Casinos

Location: Henderson, NV (Green Valley Ranch)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Hotel housekeeping role keeping guest rooms and assigned areas clean and welcoming. Great if you like working behind the scenes and can bring a friendly, positive attitude; prior cleaning experience is preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact pay can vary by location and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.