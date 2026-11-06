🏘️ Henderson, NV Planning & Development Roles With Multiple $80K+ Openings

Henderson is busy with new projects, mining work, and growing apartment communities. If you’re into planning, permits, or property operations, there are some solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Pulley

Pulley Location: Henderson, NV (must live in Nevada)

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000 base + equity

Type: Full-time

Pulley supports big retail rollouts, data centers, and EV projects by speeding up building permits with AI tools. In this role you’ll support senior project managers, research permit rules, prepare submittals, and work with city staff to keep commercial projects moving.

Employer: AtkinsRéalis

Location: Henderson, NV

Salary: Expected $130,000 – $150,000 annually

Type: Full-time

Join a global engineering firm estimating capital costs for surface mining plants and infrastructure across North America. You’ll lead full-cycle estimates from concept through feasibility, work closely with engineering and construction teams, and use advanced Excel and estimating tools to price major mining projects.

Employer: Olen Properties / Olen Living

Location: Henderson, NV (Invitational community)

Salary: $55,000 – $60,000 + bonus eligibility

Type: Full-time, on-site (no hybrid)

Run day-to-day operations at a multifamily community, from leasing and resident satisfaction to budgeting and rent collection. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years of residential property management experience and like leading a team while keeping a community looking sharp.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Henderson’s development scene is changing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.