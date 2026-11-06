🏭 Henderson Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings

Henderson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like active work and clear results. Here are a few strong options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: HASA, Inc

HASA, Inc Location: Henderson, NV (in person)

Henderson, NV (in person) Type: Temporary, Full-time

Temporary, Full-time Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance

This role is all about moving product safely and fast—loading/unloading trucks, moving materials around the plant, and using RF scanners to track inventory. Good fit if you have a forklift certificate, like physical work, and want steady warehouse experience with benefits.

Employer: Nexus Battery Systems

Nexus Battery Systems Location: Henderson, NV (in person)

Henderson, NV (in person) Type: Full-time (listed as OTHER)

Full-time (listed as OTHER) Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off

You’ll help build high-quality battery packs using hand tools, power tools, and soldering gear while reading wiring diagrams and schematics. Great for someone with electronics or mechanical assembly experience who wants to work with newer energy tech.

Employer: HASA, Inc

HASA, Inc Location: Henderson, NV (in person)

Henderson, NV (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour (based on experience)

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance

This is a hands-on maintenance role keeping plant equipment running—troubleshooting mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and basic electrical issues, plus welding and general repairs. Best for someone with 3+ years experience and solid electrical skills who wants a key role in keeping production on track.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.