🔧 Henderson NV Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Henderson is busy right now with hands-on work, from apartments to fleets and private homes. If you like fixing, cleaning, or keeping spaces running smooth, there are some solid options this week.

Employer: Purified Cleaning Solutions LLC

Purified Cleaning Solutions LLC Location: Henderson, NV (work across the Las Vegas Valley)

(work across the Las Vegas Valley) Type: Contract / Independent Contractor

Pay: Estimated $23–$37 per hour (flat rate per job)

Work as your own boss doing residential cleanings (standard, deep, move-in/move-out, Airbnb). You’ll get a flexible schedule, see pay details before each job, and can earn more work if you deliver consistent 5‑star results.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $78,900 – $108,450 per year + 10% annual bonus target

Lead a team of diesel and heavy-equipment technicians, plan shop work, and keep a large fleet safe and compliant. This role comes with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, ESPP) and room to grow in a major environmental services company.

Employer: CONAM Group of Companies

Location: Citi Lights, Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.50 – $19.50 per hour

Hands-on role taking care of apartment maintenance, from HVAC and plumbing to unit turns and curb appeal. Comes with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, pet insurance) and a steady schedule with on-call rotation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.