🛒 Henderson, NV Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Henderson’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from corporate offices to local shops and gas stations. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Markel

Markel Location: Henderson, NV (insurance office role)

(insurance office role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.36 – $34.05/hour (range varies by location and experience)

Entry-level, office-based customer support in the insurance world—great for early-career folks or recent grads. You’ll help policyholders through the premium audit process by phone, email, and chat, with training, growth paths, and benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Terribles

Terribles Location: 3366 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role where you’re the face of the convenience store, handling POS transactions, stocking, and keeping the store and gas pumps clean. Good fit if you can multitask, stay calm when it’s busy, and work evenings, weekends, and holidays; requires a Valid Health Card and Alcohol Awareness Card.

Employer: Janie and Jack

Location: Henderson, NV – The District at Green Valley Ranch

Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Salary: $14.00 – $16.00/hour

Lead the floor at a luxury children’s clothing store—perfect if you love fashion, kids’ style, and coaching a team. You’ll help drive sales, keep the store looking great, and hold keys, with perks like a 40% employee discount, flexible schedule, and eligibility for a quarterly bonus program.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Henderson roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.