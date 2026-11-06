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🛒 Henderson, NV Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Henderson’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from corporate offices to local shops and gas stations. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Premium Audit Representative
- Employer: Markel
- Location: Henderson, NV (insurance office role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.36 – $34.05/hour (range varies by location and experience)
Entry-level, office-based customer support in the insurance world—great for early-career folks or recent grads. You’ll help policyholders through the premium audit process by phone, email, and chat, with training, growth paths, and benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.
C-Store Cashier – Swing/Grave (Store 441)
- Employer: Terribles
- Location: 3366 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role where you’re the face of the convenience store, handling POS transactions, stocking, and keeping the store and gas pumps clean. Good fit if you can multitask, stay calm when it’s busy, and work evenings, weekends, and holidays; requires a Valid Health Card and Alcohol Awareness Card.
Part-Time Sales Lead / Key Holder – The District at Green Valley Ranch
- Employer: Janie and Jack
- Location: Henderson, NV – The District at Green Valley Ranch
- Type: Part-time, non-exempt
- Salary: $14.00 – $16.00/hour
Lead the floor at a luxury children’s clothing store—perfect if you love fashion, kids’ style, and coaching a team. You’ll help drive sales, keep the store looking great, and hold keys, with perks like a 40% employee discount, flexible schedule, and eligibility for a quarterly bonus program.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Henderson roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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