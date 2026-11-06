💰 Henderson, NV finance jobs with multiple openings right now

Henderson’s accounting and finance scene is busy, especially around real estate and specialty roles. Here are several solid options if you like numbers and want to stay local.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle general ledger, CAM reporting/budgeting, lease abstracts, and property-level financials for commercial real estate. Great fit if you have 2+ years in property or CRE accounting, strong Excel, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Harmony Homes

Location: Henderson, NV (with remote option )

(with ) Type: Independent contractor / consultant

Salary: Competitive, based on expertise (you propose your hourly rate)

High-level, project-based role building complex real estate development and investment models (IRR, waterfalls, multi-phase projects). Ideal if you’re an expert Excel modeler with institutional real estate or development finance experience and want flexible, remote-friendly work.

Employer: Robert Half (placing you with a mission-driven organization)

(placing you with a mission-driven organization) Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the full AP cycle—invoice coding, payment processing, check runs, vendor files, and support for grants and other finance tasks. Best for someone with 3+ years AP experience, strong attention to detail, and interest in stable office work with benefits through Robert Half.

Employer: Michael Godard Fine Arts Associates

Location: Henderson, NV 89044 (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Blend accounts receivable (invoicing, payments, collections, AR reports) with art registration and logistics (database updates, shipping, inventory). Monday–Friday 8am–5pm, on-site, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more—great if you have 2+ years accounting and love the art world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.