🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Henderson Right Now

Henderson neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or outdoor fun gear, take a look below.

Item: Beige leather armchair with matching ottoman

Condition: Comfortable, has been sitting in the garage and could use a wipe down

Location: The Whitney Ranch, Henderson, NV (near Eastern / Warm Springs)

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice living room or study chair with a matching footrest. The owner says it’s free and they just want the space back, so this is a good pick if you can haul it away. Pick up only.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Spacious wooden entertainment center with shelves and glass doors

Condition: In good condition

Size: About 60" tall x 65" wide

Location: Carnegie Heights / Green Valley, Henderson, NV

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a larger TV and storage unit with room for decor, media, or books. Glass doors on the front and plenty of shelf space. Make sure to measure your wall and vehicle before pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Lifetime portable basketball hoop

Condition: Damaged – blown over by wind; bolts on the back came out and it’s cracked in a couple places

Location: Near Paseo Verde Park, Henderson, NV

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for someone handy who might repair or repurpose it. The owner says it could probably be fixed, but their kids don’t use it anymore and they’d like someone to take it before it gets thrown out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown sofa

Condition: Described as comfortable

Location: Weston Hills, Henderson, NV

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, comfy brown couch that could work in a living room, den, or game room. Great if you’re setting up a new place on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Henderson tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.