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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Henderson Right Now
Henderson neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or outdoor fun gear, take a look below.
Beige Leather Armchair with Ottoman
Item: Beige leather armchair with matching ottoman
Condition: Comfortable, has been sitting in the garage and could use a wipe down
Location: The Whitney Ranch, Henderson, NV (near Eastern / Warm Springs)
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice living room or study chair with a matching footrest. The owner says it’s free and they just want the space back, so this is a good pick if you can haul it away. Pick up only.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Entertainment Center
Item: Spacious wooden entertainment center with shelves and glass doors
Condition: In good condition
Size: About 60" tall x 65" wide
Location: Carnegie Heights / Green Valley, Henderson, NV
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a larger TV and storage unit with room for decor, media, or books. Glass doors on the front and plenty of shelf space. Make sure to measure your wall and vehicle before pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Lifetime Portable Basketball Hoop
Item: Lifetime portable basketball hoop
Condition: Damaged – blown over by wind; bolts on the back came out and it’s cracked in a couple places
Location: Near Paseo Verde Park, Henderson, NV
Category: Sports & outdoors
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for someone handy who might repair or repurpose it. The owner says it could probably be fixed, but their kids don’t use it anymore and they’d like someone to take it before it gets thrown out.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Brown Sofa
Item: Brown sofa
Condition: Described as comfortable
Location: Weston Hills, Henderson, NV
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, comfy brown couch that could work in a living room, den, or game room. Great if you’re setting up a new place on a budget.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Henderson tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.