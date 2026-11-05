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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Henderson
So many good dogs in Henderson, NV are hoping today is the day someone chooses them. Here are some of the pups currently waiting for homes.
BELLA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
Bella is a classic Lab mix girl looking for a second chance. If you love smart, loyal dogs who enjoy being part of the family, she could be your match.
👉 Meet BELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TANK
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Cream
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
Tank is a handsome senior pittie mix who still has plenty of love to give. If you have a soft spot for older dogs, Tank would love a cozy retirement home.
👉 Meet TANK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brutus
- Breed: Dachshund / Beagle mix
- Age: Young (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 12 lbs
- House trained: Yes
- Good with: People of all ages; makes friends with new dogs easily
- Shelter/Rescue: Wagging Tails Rescue
Brutus lost his home through no fault of his own. He’s a friendly, small guy who enjoys naps in a soft bed, treats, and hanging out with his people.
👉 Meet Brutus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wally
- Breed: Beagle / Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Young (around 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Weight: About 14 lbs
- House trained: Yes (potty trained)
- Good with: Kids and other dogs
- Shelter/Rescue: Wagging Tails Rescue
Wally is a cheerful little mix of several small breeds. He loves kids, enjoys other dogs, and is described as an all-around joy to have around.
👉 Meet Wally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HACC-Stray (Brussels Griffon mix)
- Breed: Brussels Griffon mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
A scruffy, small-breed cutie looking for a fresh start after coming in as a stray.
👉 Meet this Brussels Griffon mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HACC-Stray (Australian Shepherd mix puppy)
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
This fluffy youngster came in as a stray and is now ready to grow up in a loving home that can guide her through puppyhood.
👉 Meet this Aussie mix puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arthur
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
- From previous owner: Friendly with people and most dogs, has lived with cats, potty trained; happy and playful
Arthur lost his home when his owner had to move. He’s described as a playful, social guy who enjoys being part of the action and has experience living with both dogs and cats.
👉 Meet Arthur and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy
- Breed: Rat Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
- From shelter: Very sweet and interactive; enjoys engaging with people; surrendered due to housing issues
Buddy is a small, charming terrier mix who loves attention and people time. He’s ready to settle into a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cayde
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn merle
- Weight: About 39 lbs
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
- From shelter: Neutered; energetic, playful, smart and people-loving; would do best with an active owner who can provide training and exercise
Cayde is an adventurous, high-energy buddy who would love hikes, walks, and plenty of playtime with his person.
👉 Meet Cayde and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocky
- Breed: Vizsla / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
- From previous owner: Good with children; not good with other dogs or small pets; very reactive to other animals
- From shelter: Social and friendly with people; easy to handle and loves human interaction
Rocky is a people-loving dog who shines as the only pet in the home. With his adoption fee waived, he’s an especially great option for a family looking for one devoted companion.
👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
N/a (Pug mix)
- Breed: Pug mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
A petite, young Pug mix girl looking for a family to call her own.
👉 Meet this Pug mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Canoe
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (702) 267-4970
Canoe is a sturdy, handsome bulldog mix who’s ready to paddle into a new life with a committed adopter.
👉 Meet Canoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Henderson, NV, please consider visiting City of Henderson Animal Care and Control or reaching out to Wagging Tails Rescue to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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