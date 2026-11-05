🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Henderson

So many good dogs in Henderson, NV are hoping today is the day someone chooses them. Here are some of the pups currently waiting for homes.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

Bella is a classic Lab mix girl looking for a second chance. If you love smart, loyal dogs who enjoy being part of the family, she could be your match.

👉 Meet BELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

Tank is a handsome senior pittie mix who still has plenty of love to give. If you have a soft spot for older dogs, Tank would love a cozy retirement home.

👉 Meet TANK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Beagle mix

Dachshund / Beagle mix Age: Young (about 4 years)

Young (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: About 12 lbs

About 12 lbs House trained: Yes

Yes Good with: People of all ages; makes friends with new dogs easily

People of all ages; makes friends with new dogs easily Shelter/Rescue: Wagging Tails Rescue

Brutus lost his home through no fault of his own. He’s a friendly, small guy who enjoys naps in a soft bed, treats, and hanging out with his people.

👉 Meet Brutus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Jack Russell Terrier mix

Beagle / Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young (around 1 year)

Young (around 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Weight: About 14 lbs

About 14 lbs House trained: Yes (potty trained)

Yes (potty trained) Good with: Kids and other dogs

Kids and other dogs Shelter/Rescue: Wagging Tails Rescue

Wally is a cheerful little mix of several small breeds. He loves kids, enjoys other dogs, and is described as an all-around joy to have around.

👉 Meet Wally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Brussels Griffon mix

Brussels Griffon mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

A scruffy, small-breed cutie looking for a fresh start after coming in as a stray.

👉 Meet this Brussels Griffon mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

This fluffy youngster came in as a stray and is now ready to grow up in a loving home that can guide her through puppyhood.

👉 Meet this Aussie mix puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

From previous owner: Friendly with people and most dogs, has lived with cats, potty trained; happy and playful

Arthur lost his home when his owner had to move. He’s described as a playful, social guy who enjoys being part of the action and has experience living with both dogs and cats.

👉 Meet Arthur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rat Terrier mix

Rat Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

From shelter: Very sweet and interactive; enjoys engaging with people; surrendered due to housing issues

Buddy is a small, charming terrier mix who loves attention and people time. He’s ready to settle into a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Catahoula Leopard Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn merle

Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn merle Weight: About 39 lbs

About 39 lbs Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

From shelter: Neutered; energetic, playful, smart and people-loving; would do best with an active owner who can provide training and exercise

Cayde is an adventurous, high-energy buddy who would love hikes, walks, and plenty of playtime with his person.

👉 Meet Cayde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Vizsla / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Vizsla / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

From previous owner: Good with children; not good with other dogs or small pets; very reactive to other animals

Good with children; not good with other dogs or small pets; very reactive to other animals From shelter: Social and friendly with people; easy to handle and loves human interaction

Rocky is a people-loving dog who shines as the only pet in the home. With his adoption fee waived, he’s an especially great option for a family looking for one devoted companion.

👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug mix

Pug mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

A petite, young Pug mix girl looking for a family to call her own.

👉 Meet this Pug mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: City of Henderson Animal Care and Control

Phone: (702) 267-4970

Canoe is a sturdy, handsome bulldog mix who’s ready to paddle into a new life with a committed adopter.

👉 Meet Canoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Henderson, NV, please consider visiting City of Henderson Animal Care and Control or reaching out to Wagging Tails Rescue to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.