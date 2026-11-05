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Henderson
🚌 Henderson NV Transportation Jobs – Multiple Driving & Tech Roles
3 days ago
Henderson’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move or working with vehicles, there are several solid options open right now.
CDL Class A Driver (Delivery Driver)
- Employer: Martin Brower
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This CDL A role is based in a 24/7 facility with weekends, overnights, and holidays. You’ll do local deliveries, unload freight with pallet jacks/hand trucks, and handle pre/post-trip inspections, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).
Findlay Toyota Service Porter
- Employer: Findlay Toyota Henderson
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Move customer cars around the lot, do short test drives, and help keep the service area clean. Comes with paid training, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and growth potential in a big local auto group.
(Duplicate Indeed listing not shown separately.)
Flatbed Truck Driver (Over-Dimensional)
- Employer: Coastal Elite Pro
- Location: Henderson, NV (hauling nationwide)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run specialized, high-value freight on flatbed/step-deck, with a focus on safe load securement and route/permit compliance. Good fit if you already know flatbed or over-dimensional work and like long-haul driving.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: RESHANI TRANSPORTAION INC (3 Sisters)
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time, contract, or temporary
- Pay: $800 – $3,000 per week (weekly pay)
No CDL needed if you use a qualifying Sprinter, cargo van, or personal vehicle. You’ll handle steady delivery loads 7 days a week available, with a focus on safe driving and a clean record.
Dedicated Team Driver / FedEx Ground
- Employer: FedEx Ground independent contractor
- Location: Henderson, NV (Henderson, NV ↔ Grand Junction, CO)
- Type: Full-time, team
- Pay: $89,000 – $94,000 per year
Run a set night route Monday–Friday in newer Freightliner Cascadias with pre-pass. Includes health, dental, vision (50% paid), and 1 week paid vacation after a year; requires CDL A, doubles endorsement, and 3+ years truck & trailer experience.
FedEx Delivery Driver
- Employer: Nguyen Image Solutions
- Location: Henderson, NV 89044
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: From $190 per day
Day-shift FedEx route work with non-CDL Class C license—you’ll handle packages up to 160 lbs and drive 15–25 ft vehicles. Offers paid vacation, 401(k) with matching, paid training, and a flexible schedule.
Golf Cart Technician
- Employer: Anthony's Pizza and Deli
- Location: Henderson, NV 89044
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23 – $30 per hour
Hands-on role fixing and maintaining gas and electric golf carts—mechanical and electrical troubleshooting, test drives, and customer-facing work. Includes competitive pay, training, and a collaborative shop environment.
Regional Class B Driver – HOME TIME
- Employer: Kelly M Wilson Inc
- Location: Henderson, NV (regional, not local-only)
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $0.50 – $0.65 per mile
Regional Class B role with focus on safe, on-time freight and regular home time (not Las Vegas local only). Requires 3+ years experience, clean CDL B, manual 10-speed skills, and ELD use; includes fuel card and paid training.
Technician / Installer / Driver
- Employer: H. Betti Industries, Inc.
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Not listed (ongoing role)
- Salary: Competitive rate (not specified)
Mix of driving, installing, and repairing arcade, vending, and VR machines, often using a 26’ box truck and traveling in- and out-of-state. Offers paid holidays, vacation, sick time, medical, dental, vision, FSA, and 401(k) with match.
If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—transportation roles in Henderson tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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