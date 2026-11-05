🚌 Henderson NV Transportation Jobs – Multiple Driving & Tech Roles

Henderson’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move or working with vehicles, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Martin Brower

Martin Brower Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This CDL A role is based in a 24/7 facility with weekends, overnights, and holidays. You’ll do local deliveries, unload freight with pallet jacks/hand trucks, and handle pre/post-trip inspections, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).

Employer: Findlay Toyota Henderson

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move customer cars around the lot, do short test drives, and help keep the service area clean. Comes with paid training, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and growth potential in a big local auto group.

(Duplicate Indeed listing not shown separately.)

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Coastal Elite Pro Location: Henderson, NV (hauling nationwide)

(hauling nationwide) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run specialized, high-value freight on flatbed/step-deck, with a focus on safe load securement and route/permit compliance. Good fit if you already know flatbed or over-dimensional work and like long-haul driving.

Employer: RESHANI TRANSPORTAION INC (3 Sisters)

RESHANI TRANSPORTAION INC (3 Sisters) Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, contract, or temporary

Pay: $800 – $3,000 per week (weekly pay)

No CDL needed if you use a qualifying Sprinter, cargo van, or personal vehicle. You’ll handle steady delivery loads 7 days a week available, with a focus on safe driving and a clean record.

Employer: FedEx Ground independent contractor

FedEx Ground independent contractor Location: Henderson, NV (Henderson, NV ↔ Grand Junction, CO)

(Henderson, NV ↔ Grand Junction, CO) Type: Full-time, team

Pay: $89,000 – $94,000 per year

Run a set night route Monday–Friday in newer Freightliner Cascadias with pre-pass. Includes health, dental, vision (50% paid), and 1 week paid vacation after a year; requires CDL A, doubles endorsement, and 3+ years truck & trailer experience.

Employer: Nguyen Image Solutions

Nguyen Image Solutions Location: Henderson, NV 89044

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: From $190 per day

Day-shift FedEx route work with non-CDL Class C license—you’ll handle packages up to 160 lbs and drive 15–25 ft vehicles. Offers paid vacation, 401(k) with matching, paid training, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Anthony's Pizza and Deli

Anthony's Pizza and Deli Location: Henderson, NV 89044

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23 – $30 per hour

Hands-on role fixing and maintaining gas and electric golf carts—mechanical and electrical troubleshooting, test drives, and customer-facing work. Includes competitive pay, training, and a collaborative shop environment.

Employer: Kelly M Wilson Inc

Kelly M Wilson Inc Location: Henderson, NV (regional, not local-only)

(regional, not local-only) Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $0.50 – $0.65 per mile

Regional Class B role with focus on safe, on-time freight and regular home time (not Las Vegas local only). Requires 3+ years experience, clean CDL B, manual 10-speed skills, and ELD use; includes fuel card and paid training.

Employer: H. Betti Industries, Inc.

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Not listed (ongoing role)

Not listed (ongoing role) Salary: Competitive rate (not specified)

Mix of driving, installing, and repairing arcade, vending, and VR machines, often using a 26’ box truck and traveling in- and out-of-state. Offers paid holidays, vacation, sick time, medical, dental, vision, FSA, and 401(k) with match.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—transportation roles in Henderson tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.