📣 Henderson, NV Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Henderson’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in finance, insurance, and property management. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Farmers Insurance

Farmers Insurance Location: Henderson, NV (supports Henderson/Las Vegas/North Las Vegas, hybrid/field)

(supports Henderson/Las Vegas/North Las Vegas, hybrid/field) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience and location (plus bonus opportunity)

Work with Farmers agents to grow life insurance sales using data, coaching, and point‑of‑sale support. This is a senior, consultative role (7+ years’ experience, life & FINRA 6/63 licenses) with strong bonus potential, 401(k), medical, PTO, parental leave, and tuition assistance.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Henderson, NV (Anthem)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $33.92 – $41.46/hour + incentives

Serve as the go‑to banker for small business clients across 2–3 branches, doing outreach, consultative sales, and relationship management. Ideal if you’re bilingual, have 5+ years in sales or small‑business banking, and want strong benefits, retirement plans, paid vacation, and bonuses.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, onsite property role

Pay Range: $17.00 – $19.00/hour + potential bonuses

Handle apartment leasing, tours, renewals, and marketing for a Greystar community. Good fit if you like a mix of office and on‑your‑feet work, social media marketing, and resident interaction, with generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical, and housing discounts for onsite team members.

Employer: Amica Insurance Company

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, inside sales (hybrid after training)

(hybrid after training) Salary: $50,712 – $63,501/year ($24.38–$30.53/hr), based on experience/licenses

Convert inbound and outbound calls into new insurance policies, with full training and support to get your state insurance license. Offers steady hours, some work-from-home after training, plus strong benefits, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles you might like too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.