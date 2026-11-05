🏭 Henderson NV Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Henderson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants adding new team members. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amcor

Amcor Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Keep the maintenance shop running smoothly by organizing tools, tracking parts, and helping with small equipment like grinders, lathes, and mills. This role is great if you have basic mechanical skills, like staying organized, and want solid benefits (medical, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and more).

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Sort and count soiled towels, aprons, and other items so they can be washed and sent back to customers. You’ll get on-the-job training, a 40-hour week with weekends off, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with company match, profit sharing, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle and process titanium scrap using industrial equipment like crushers, shears, spectrometers, and overhead cranes. This is a good fit if you’re comfortable around heavy machinery, like physical work, and want to build skills in a metals/industrial setting.

Employer: Flowers Foods & Subsidiaries

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.30 per hour

Apply by: 12/3/2026

Work on the bread production line doing routine tasks, keeping your area clean, and following safety rules. This is an entry-level role with on-the-job training, plus health benefits, 401(k), paid vacation, holidays, and parental leave.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many of these employers train and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.