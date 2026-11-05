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🏥 Henderson Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $51+/hr
Henderson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals to pediatrics to senior living. If you’re in care work or looking to pivot into it, there are several solid options open right now.
Nurse Surgical ICU (RN)
Employer: Dignity Health / CommonSpirit Health
Location: Henderson, NV – Siena Hospital
Type: Full-time
Salary: $51.71 – $71.72/hour
Work in a modern 326‑bed acute care hospital ICU, providing high‑acuity surgical care with a strong focus on critical thinking and teamwork. Requires 1+ year ICU RN experience, NV RN license, BLS, ACLS, and stroke certification (NIH Stroke).
General Dentist – Comprehensive Care
Employer: Smile Brands Inc. (Green Valley Dental Group)
Location: Henderson, NV
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
Compensation: $900–$1,000 per day
Established PPO/FFS practice with clinical autonomy, CE support, and a stable weekday schedule. Ideal if you want to grow skills in implants, endo, and clear aligners while focusing on patient‑centered care.
Medical Assistant (Cross‑Trained MA)
Employer: Zarminali Pediatrics
Location: Henderson, NV
Type: Full-time
Split your day between front desk and clinical work in a pediatric practice that follows kids from birth through adolescence. Requires CMA, BLS, and 1+ year MA or patient‑facing experience.
Pediatrician – Integrated Practice
Employer: Zarminali Pediatrics
Location: Henderson (Las Vegas), NV
Type: Full-time
Lead longitudinal pediatric care in a tech‑forward, team‑based model focused on prevention and family education. Requires MD/DO, NV license, Board Certification in Pediatrics, DEA, and comfort with collaborative, non‑hierarchical care.
Medical Record Specialist
Employer: Acadia Healthcare
Location: Henderson, NV
Type: Full-time
Behind‑the‑scenes role maintaining accurate, confidential patient records in a behavioral health setting. Needs HS diploma and 3+ years’ experience in a psychiatric or similar setting; RHIT/RHIA preferred.
Certified Nursing Assistant – MS Tele 3E (FT Days)
Employer: The Valley Health System – Henderson Hospital
Location: Henderson, NV
Type: Full-time, Day shift
Provide bedside care on a med‑surg/telemetry unit in a highly awarded community hospital. Requires Nevada CNA license, BLS, and completion of CNA education.
Medical Assistant – Physician Alliance
Employer: The Valley Health System – Valley Health Physician Alliance
Location: Henderson, NV
Type: Full-time, Day shift
Clinic‑based MA role doing vitals, injections, venipuncture, EMR documentation, plus some front‑desk coverage. Requires accredited MA program, MA certificate or 1+ year MA experience, BLS/CPR, and comfort with medical terminology.
Registered Nurse – MS Tele 3W (FT Nights)
Employer: The Valley Health System – Henderson Hospital
Location: Henderson, NV
Type: Full-time, Night shift
Provide patient‑centered nursing care on a med‑surg/telemetry unit with strong clinical support and growth paths. Requires NV RN license, BLS, and pediatric/neonatal certs (PALS or NRP) as needed; 1+ year acute care preferred.
Behavioral Health Associate 1
Employer: Acadia Healthcare
Location: Henderson, NV
Type: Full-time
Entry‑level behavioral health role providing direct patient support and safety in a structured setting. Needs HS diploma; 6+ months behavioral health experience preferred. CPR and de‑escalation/restraint training provided after hire.
Caregiver – Senior Living Community
Employer: MorningStar Senior Living
Location: Henderson, NV
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $17.00 – $18.00/hour
Hands‑on caregiving in assisted living, helping residents with daily activities in a relationship‑focused community. Schedules include 2pm–10pm shifts; First Aid certification required, prior healthcare experience preferred.
Certified Med Tech – Senior Living Community
Employer: MorningStar Senior Living
Location: Henderson, NV
Type: Full-time, NOC shift (10pm–6am, Thu–Sun)
Pay Range: $18.00 – $19.00/hour
Overnight med‑pass role combining medication administration with basic caregiving. Must be a Certified Med Tech in Nevada with prior assisted living/memory care med‑admin experience.
Veterinarian
Employer: Mission Pet Health
Location: Henderson, NV
Type: Full-time
Small‑animal vet role with competitive base pay plus production (no negative accrual), strong benefits, CE allowance, and a large professional network. Great if you want clinical autonomy with the backing of a bigger organization.
Nurse Practitioner – Longevity & Wellness Clinic
Employer: GIOSTAR Longevity & Wellness
Location: Henderson, NV 89052
Type: Part-time, 1099 (4–16 hrs/week)
Pay: $75.00 – $85.00/hour
Serve as the core NP in a cash‑pay wellness clinic offering IV therapy, peptides, HRT/TRT, GLP‑1 weight management, and regenerative treatments. Requires NV APRN license, DEA + NV controlled substance registration, 2+ years NP experience, and prior work in concierge‑style or regenerative/IV therapy settings.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles opening soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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