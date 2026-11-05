🏥 Henderson Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $51+/hr

Henderson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals to pediatrics to senior living. If you’re in care work or looking to pivot into it, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Dignity Health / CommonSpirit Health

Location: Henderson, NV – Siena Hospital

Type: Full-time

Salary: $51.71 – $71.72/hour

Work in a modern 326‑bed acute care hospital ICU, providing high‑acuity surgical care with a strong focus on critical thinking and teamwork. Requires 1+ year ICU RN experience, NV RN license, BLS, ACLS, and stroke certification (NIH Stroke).

Employer: Smile Brands Inc. (Green Valley Dental Group)

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Compensation: $900–$1,000 per day

Established PPO/FFS practice with clinical autonomy, CE support, and a stable weekday schedule. Ideal if you want to grow skills in implants, endo, and clear aligners while focusing on patient‑centered care.

Employer: Zarminali Pediatrics

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Split your day between front desk and clinical work in a pediatric practice that follows kids from birth through adolescence. Requires CMA, BLS, and 1+ year MA or patient‑facing experience.

Employer: Zarminali Pediatrics

Location: Henderson (Las Vegas), NV

Type: Full-time

Lead longitudinal pediatric care in a tech‑forward, team‑based model focused on prevention and family education. Requires MD/DO, NV license, Board Certification in Pediatrics, DEA, and comfort with collaborative, non‑hierarchical care.

Employer: Acadia Healthcare

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Behind‑the‑scenes role maintaining accurate, confidential patient records in a behavioral health setting. Needs HS diploma and 3+ years’ experience in a psychiatric or similar setting; RHIT/RHIA preferred.

Employer: The Valley Health System – Henderson Hospital

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Provide bedside care on a med‑surg/telemetry unit in a highly awarded community hospital. Requires Nevada CNA license, BLS, and completion of CNA education.

Employer: The Valley Health System – Valley Health Physician Alliance

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Clinic‑based MA role doing vitals, injections, venipuncture, EMR documentation, plus some front‑desk coverage. Requires accredited MA program, MA certificate or 1+ year MA experience, BLS/CPR, and comfort with medical terminology.

Employer: The Valley Health System – Henderson Hospital

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Provide patient‑centered nursing care on a med‑surg/telemetry unit with strong clinical support and growth paths. Requires NV RN license, BLS, and pediatric/neonatal certs (PALS or NRP) as needed; 1+ year acute care preferred.

Employer: Acadia Healthcare

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Entry‑level behavioral health role providing direct patient support and safety in a structured setting. Needs HS diploma; 6+ months behavioral health experience preferred. CPR and de‑escalation/restraint training provided after hire.

Employer: MorningStar Senior Living

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.00 – $18.00/hour

Hands‑on caregiving in assisted living, helping residents with daily activities in a relationship‑focused community. Schedules include 2pm–10pm shifts; First Aid certification required, prior healthcare experience preferred.

Employer: MorningStar Senior Living

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, NOC shift (10pm–6am, Thu–Sun)

Pay Range: $18.00 – $19.00/hour

Overnight med‑pass role combining medication administration with basic caregiving. Must be a Certified Med Tech in Nevada with prior assisted living/memory care med‑admin experience.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Small‑animal vet role with competitive base pay plus production (no negative accrual), strong benefits, CE allowance, and a large professional network. Great if you want clinical autonomy with the backing of a bigger organization.

Employer: GIOSTAR Longevity & Wellness

Location: Henderson, NV 89052

Type: Part-time, 1099 (4–16 hrs/week)

Pay: $75.00 – $85.00/hour

Serve as the core NP in a cash‑pay wellness clinic offering IV therapy, peptides, HRT/TRT, GLP‑1 weight management, and regenerative treatments. Requires NV APRN license, DEA + NV controlled substance registration, 2+ years NP experience, and prior work in concierge‑style or regenerative/IV therapy settings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles opening soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.