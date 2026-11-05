🍽️ Several Henderson Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $61K+

Henderson’s food scene is busy and hiring. From deli counters to full‑service restaurants, there are solid options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to move into management.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers (Kroger)

Smith's Food & Drug Centers (Kroger) Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the deli counter, prep hot and cold foods, and keep things clean and safe while giving friendly service. Kroger offers health benefits, paid time off, tuition reimbursement (up to $21,000 over your career), store discounts, and clear training paths to grow.

Employer: Egg Works / Egg and I Family Restaurants

Location: Henderson, NV (Anthem)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14–$16.50/hour DOE

Cook fresh, made‑to‑order breakfast and lunch at a long‑time local favorite. Perks include free employee meals, health benefits, “great hours,” employee discounts, and a fast track to management with promotion from within.

Employer: Kneaders Bakery and Cafe

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly wage (exact amount not listed)

Lead the pastry team making more than 40 kinds of pastries, pies, cakes, and muffins from scratch. This role offers work–life balance (closed every Sunday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas), health benefits (including pet insurance), and growth paths in pastry, bread, and restaurant leadership.

Employer: Carnegie Heights at Henderson (managed by Brightwater)

(managed by Brightwater) Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook nutritious, attractive meals for residents in an independent senior living community. You’ll handle everything from prep to plating, follow set menus and recipes, and help keep a warm, home‑like dining experience.

Employer: Port Of Subs

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: $12–$14/hour + daily cash tips

Make fresh sandwiches, run the register, and keep the shop clean in a fast, friendly sub shop. You get cash tips daily, free food, flexible schedules, paid training, and a clear path to move up.

Employer: Red Robin

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$61,000/year + bonuses

Oversee shifts, lead the team, and keep guest service running smoothly at a busy, full‑service restaurant. This role includes an uncapped bonus program, free shift meals, 50% family discount, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and holidays off on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.