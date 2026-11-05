👔 Henderson, NV Leadership Roles with Multiple Openings

Henderson is busy right now with leadership and management hiring, from casinos to construction and tech. If you’ve got team-leading experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Station Casinos

Station Casinos Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Oversee multiple casino departments as Manager on Duty, leading gaming team members and keeping operations smooth and guest-focused. Great fit if you have 2+ years of management, strong communication skills, and experience with slots, POS, and cash-handling procedures.

Employer: GSM Outdoors

Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead new outdoor electronics products from idea to launch, working with engineering, sales, sourcing, and overseas manufacturers. Ideal for early to mid-career pros with 1+ year in project or product development who like organizing complex projects and collaborating across teams.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $78,900 – $108,450/year + ~10% annual bonus target

Supervise trash and recycling collection routes, leading drivers and helpers while focusing on safety, customer service, and efficiency. Good match if you have 1+ year of lead or supervisory experience and want strong pay, bonus potential, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Scorpion

Location: Henderson, NV (in-office, 5 days/week)

Henderson, NV (in-office, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 base; $130,000 – $160,000 including annual variable pay

Lead and grow a team of account managers serving Home Services clients at a digital marketing company. Best for leaders with 5+ years in digital agency account management and 3+ years managing teams, who enjoy strategy, coaching, and working closely with clients.

Employer: 1st American

Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV Type: Full-time (in person)

Full-time (in person) Salary: $50,000 – $80,000/year

Run plumbing work on complex commercial and infrastructure projects, from planning and budgets to on-site coordination and safety. Great if you have hands-on construction and project management experience and can read blueprints, manage schedules, and keep jobs on time and on budget.

Employer: ALS of Nevada (nonprofit)

(nonprofit) Location: Henderson, NV (events across Nevada)

Henderson, NV (events across Nevada) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Plan and execute fundraising walks, runs, and galas, handling everything from sponsors and volunteers to setup and teardown. A strong fit if you have 3+ years of event planning, are highly organized, and want your work to directly support families affected by ALS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.