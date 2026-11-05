🛒 Henderson NV Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Henderson is busy hiring right now, especially in customer service and retail. Lots of options here, from entry-level reps to leadership roles with solid benefits.

Employer: Zenith American Solutions, Inc.

Zenith American Solutions, Inc. Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports union benefit plans, answering questions on eligibility, benefits, and claims by phone, email, and in person. Good fit if you like detailed work, benefits/claims, and steady office hours.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.78 – $23.62/hr

Lead and train product specialists, help customers with design and product choices, and keep the department merchandised and organized. Great if you enjoy home décor, a busy warehouse store vibe, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Avg. $12.00 – $23.72/hr (base + uncapped commission)

Sell Verizon wireless products, hit monthly sales goals, and earn commission with paid training, 401(k) match, and 50% off Verizon service. Ideal if you like tech, fast-paced sales, and chasing bonuses.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Henderson, NV (multiple stores)

Type: Full-time, day shift, closed Sundays at this site

Pay: $17.50 – $18.50/hr

Help run one or more storage locations, handle rentals, payments, and light facility upkeep. Daytime hours, strong 401(k) match, and growth with the largest self-storage company in the U.S.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18/hr + commission + bonuses

Manage staff, hit sales metrics, and keep the salon running smoothly after a 5-week paid manager training. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and strong advancement potential.

Employer: Markel (Fortune 500)

(Fortune 500) Location: Henderson, NV (hybrid if near office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting $20.00 – $21.50/hr (range for role $16.36 – $34.05/hr) + annual bonus potential

Be the first point of contact for insurance customers, handling billing, claims intake, and account questions. Offers health & dental from day one, 401(k) match, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement, and career growth.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Henderson, NV (Galleria at Sunset)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for incentives/bonuses)

Help customers on the sales floor and in fitting rooms, hit daily sales goals, and keep the store looking great. Comes with merchandise discounts, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and lots of internal mobility.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hr

Lead the store crew when managers are away, handle opening/closing, customer issues, and merchandising. Part-time but still eligible for a range of CVS benefits and a clear path into store management.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 695 Valle Verde Dr, Henderson, NV 89014

Type: Listed as Full-time , description notes Part-time

Listed as , description notes Pay: $14.00 – $19.00/hr

Run the register, help with food and store upkeep, and work flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). Weekly pay, weekly bonus potential, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and fast promotion opportunities.

Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers (Kroger)

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stand at store entry/exit, greet customers, check receipts for certain items, and respond to security alarms. Good for detail-oriented folks who want Kroger-wide benefits, discounts, and tuition reimbursement up to $21,000.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Henderson, NV (in-store branch)

Type: Full-time (38 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.25 – $24.75/hr

Work inside a Smith’s branch helping customers with accounts, basic transactions, and digital banking, in English and Spanish. Strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + retirement plan, paid vacation, up to 11 holidays, parental leave.

Employer: EZCORP (EZPAWN)

Location: 1241 N. Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89011

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $18/hr + uncapped monthly bonus

Lead the pawn shop shift, process loans, supervise staff, and help customers buy/sell items. Offers free health insurance for team member on one plan, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and clear promotion tracks.

Employer: Smith’s Food and Drug (Kroger)

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock and clean the meat department, help customers at the counter, and follow food safety rules. Comes with flexible scheduling, healthcare options, discounts, tuition reimbursement up to $21,000, and lots of training.

Employer: Lamps Plus

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use a consultative sales approach to help customers with lighting and décor, answer phones, and sometimes do in-home consultations (requires valid driver’s license). Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discounts, and a strong training culture.

Employer: Chico’s

Location: The District at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, NV 89052

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support store leaders with opening/closing, coaching the team, and leading on the sales floor. Great for fashion lovers who want merch discounts, optional benefits, and leadership experience in a women’s apparel brand.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first face members see at a high-end fitness resort, handling check-ins, calls, account changes, and membership sales. Perfect if you like a health-club environment and want hospitality-focused experience.

Employer: Insurance Office of America

Location: Henderson, NV (Pacific time zone, work mode varies)

Type: Full-time (talent pipeline, not an immediate opening)

Pay: Account Manager: $80,000 – $105,000/yr; Senior Account Manager: $95,000 – $115,000/yr

For experienced commercial insurance pros (generalist, construction, or entertainment books). Join their pipeline now for future Account Manager/Senior Account Manager roles with competitive pay, bonuses, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Henderson roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.