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Henderson
🛒 Henderson NV Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
3 days ago
Henderson is busy hiring right now, especially in customer service and retail. Lots of options here, from entry-level reps to leadership roles with solid benefits.
Customer Care Advocate
- Employer: Zenith American Solutions, Inc.
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports union benefit plans, answering questions on eligibility, benefits, and claims by phone, email, and in person. Good fit if you like detailed work, benefits/claims, and steady office hours.
Assistant Department Manager (Deco)
- Employer: Floor & Decor
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.78 – $23.62/hr
Lead and train product specialists, help customers with design and product choices, and keep the department merchandised and organized. Great if you enjoy home décor, a busy warehouse store vibe, and clear growth paths.
Sales Consultant
- Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Avg. $12.00 – $23.72/hr (base + uncapped commission)
Sell Verizon wireless products, hit monthly sales goals, and earn commission with paid training, 401(k) match, and 50% off Verizon service. Ideal if you like tech, fast-paced sales, and chasing bonuses.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Extra Space Storage
- Location: Henderson, NV (multiple stores)
- Type: Full-time, day shift, closed Sundays at this site
- Pay: $17.50 – $18.50/hr
Help run one or more storage locations, handle rentals, payments, and light facility upkeep. Daytime hours, strong 401(k) match, and growth with the largest self-storage company in the U.S.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Palm Beach Tan
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18/hr + commission + bonuses
Manage staff, hit sales metrics, and keep the salon running smoothly after a 5-week paid manager training. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and strong advancement potential.
Customer Service Representative, Insurance
- Employer: Markel (Fortune 500)
- Location: Henderson, NV (hybrid if near office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting $20.00 – $21.50/hr (range for role $16.36 – $34.05/hr) + annual bonus potential
Be the first point of contact for insurance customers, handling billing, claims intake, and account questions. Offers health & dental from day one, 401(k) match, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement, and career growth.
Retail Sales Associate, Galleria at Sunset – Full Time
- Employer: Macy’s
- Location: Henderson, NV (Galleria at Sunset)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for incentives/bonuses)
Help customers on the sales floor and in fitting rooms, hit daily sales goals, and keep the store looking great. Comes with merchandise discounts, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and lots of internal mobility.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hr
Lead the store crew when managers are away, handle opening/closing, customer issues, and merchandising. Part-time but still eligible for a range of CVS benefits and a clear path into store management.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 695 Valle Verde Dr, Henderson, NV 89014
- Type: Listed as Full-time, description notes Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $19.00/hr
Run the register, help with food and store upkeep, and work flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). Weekly pay, weekly bonus potential, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and fast promotion opportunities.
Loss Prevention / Customer Engagement Specialist
- Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers (Kroger)
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Stand at store entry/exit, greet customers, check receipts for certain items, and respond to security alarms. Good for detail-oriented folks who want Kroger-wide benefits, discounts, and tuition reimbursement up to $21,000.
Relationship Banker I – S Boulder Hwy Smith’s (38 hrs), Bilingual
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Henderson, NV (in-store branch)
- Type: Full-time (38 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20.25 – $24.75/hr
Work inside a Smith’s branch helping customers with accounts, basic transactions, and digital banking, in English and Spanish. Strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + retirement plan, paid vacation, up to 11 holidays, parental leave.
Retail Shift Leader (Lead Pawn Broker)
- Employer: EZCORP (EZPAWN)
- Location: 1241 N. Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89011
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16 – $18/hr + uncapped monthly bonus
Lead the pawn shop shift, process loans, supervise staff, and help customers buy/sell items. Offers free health insurance for team member on one plan, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and clear promotion tracks.
Meat Clerk
- Employer: Smith’s Food and Drug (Kroger)
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Stock and clean the meat department, help customers at the counter, and follow food safety rules. Comes with flexible scheduling, healthcare options, discounts, tuition reimbursement up to $21,000, and lots of training.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Lamps Plus
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Use a consultative sales approach to help customers with lighting and décor, answer phones, and sometimes do in-home consultations (requires valid driver’s license). Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discounts, and a strong training culture.
Sales Lead
- Employer: Chico’s
- Location: The District at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, NV 89052
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support store leaders with opening/closing, coaching the team, and leading on the sales floor. Great for fashion lovers who want merch discounts, optional benefits, and leadership experience in a women’s apparel brand.
Membership Concierge II
- Employer: Life Time Inc.
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the first face members see at a high-end fitness resort, handling check-ins, calls, account changes, and membership sales. Perfect if you like a health-club environment and want hospitality-focused experience.
Commercial Lines Account Manager (Pacific Time Zones) – Future Opportunities
- Employer: Insurance Office of America
- Location: Henderson, NV (Pacific time zone, work mode varies)
- Type: Full-time (talent pipeline, not an immediate opening)
- Pay: Account Manager: $80,000 – $105,000/yr; Senior Account Manager: $95,000 – $115,000/yr
For experienced commercial insurance pros (generalist, construction, or entertainment books). Join their pipeline now for future Account Manager/Senior Account Manager roles with competitive pay, bonuses, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) match.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Henderson roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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