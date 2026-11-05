🚧 Henderson NV: Multiple Auto & Service Tech Openings

Henderson has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like working on cars and want steady hours.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass (The Boyd Group LLC)

Gerber Collision & Glass (The Boyd Group LLC) Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $33.00 flat rate (performance-based; minimum wage guaranteed)

High-volume collision center role focused on paint and refinishing work to restore vehicles to pre-accident condition. Good fit if you have 2–5+ years collision repair experience, strong quality focus, and want Day 1 medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, and bonus potential.

Employer: Wright bet auto body

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $1,000 per week

Locally owned shop doing mostly insurance and minor accident repairs. They want an experienced tech (3+ years, must have your own tools) and pay based on your abilities, with paid time off and immediate openings.

Employer: Jiffy Lube / Team Car Care

Location: 515 Marks St, Henderson, NV 89014

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.24 per hour

Entry-level shop role where you’ll handle oil changes, inspections, fluids, and basic services with tools provided. Comes with 401(k) with match, bonuses, PTO after 180 days, medical/dental/vision, uniforms, and clear training and promotion paths.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.