🔧 Henderson NV Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Henderson is busy growing, and so are the teams that keep its buildings safe, clean, and running smoothly. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now.

Employer: Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$150,000 per year

Lead the maintenance team for a large, automated distribution center, overseeing equipment, facilities, and a multi-shift operation. Ideal if you have 8+ years in maintenance/reliability and want a high-impact role with capital projects, automation, and strong pay.

Employer: Dignity Health – Siena Hospital

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.10–$41.80 per hour

Hands-on role keeping a major hospital running, with work in plumbing, electrical, and building systems like boilers, chillers, and fire alarms. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and like varied, essential work in a healthcare setting.

Employer: TLC Care Center – NV

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)

Focus on floor care and cleanliness in a nursing center, with benefits like PTO, 401(k), daily pay access, and health coverage. Great if you already know floor-care equipment and want strong benefits and growth options.

Employer: Carnegie Heights at Henderson (Brightwater Senior Living)

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon/Tue/Wed, 10:30 p.m.–6:45 a.m.

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role combining janitorial work with security rounds in an independent senior living community. Nice option if you like quiet night shifts, keeping residents safe, and doing light cleanup and inspections.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.