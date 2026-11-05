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🔧 Henderson NV Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Henderson is busy growing, and so are the teams that keep its buildings safe, clean, and running smoothly. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now.
Maintenance Manager – Distribution Center
- Employer: Levi Strauss & Co.
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$150,000 per year
Lead the maintenance team for a large, automated distribution center, overseeing equipment, facilities, and a multi-shift operation. Ideal if you have 8+ years in maintenance/reliability and want a high-impact role with capital projects, automation, and strong pay.
Tradesman – Facilities Maintenance
- Employer: Dignity Health – Siena Hospital
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $28.10–$41.80 per hour
Hands-on role keeping a major hospital running, with work in plumbing, electrical, and building systems like boilers, chillers, and fire alarms. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and like varied, essential work in a healthcare setting.
Floor Tech – Healthcare Facility
- Employer: TLC Care Center – NV
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)
Focus on floor care and cleanliness in a nursing center, with benefits like PTO, 401(k), daily pay access, and health coverage. Great if you already know floor-care equipment and want strong benefits and growth options.
Part-Time Overnight Janitor / Night Watch
- Employer: Carnegie Heights at Henderson (Brightwater Senior Living)
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Mon/Tue/Wed, 10:30 p.m.–6:45 a.m.
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight role combining janitorial work with security rounds in an independent senior living community. Nice option if you like quiet night shifts, keeping residents safe, and doing light cleanup and inspections.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.