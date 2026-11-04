📣 Henderson, NV Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Henderson’s sales scene is busy right now—auto, healthcare, and wellness brands are all hiring. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bristol Hospice

Bristol Hospice Location: Henderson / Las Vegas territory, NV

Salary: $90,000–$100,000 per year

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm)

You’ll be out in the community building relationships with hospitals, clinics, and care homes to connect patients and families with hospice services. This role is ideal if you have at least 1 year in sales/medical sales and want strong benefits (PTO, health, 401(k), tuition help) plus mission-driven work.

Employer: Perspire Sauna Studio (franchise location)

Perspire Sauna Studio (franchise location) Location: Henderson, NV

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a boutique wellness studio, grow memberships, and build local partnerships while coaching a small team. Good fit if you love fitness, have 2–4 years of sales/BD experience, and want perks like free sauna sessions, flexible schedule, and hands-on leadership.

Employer: Towbin Auto Group (Towbin Dodge RAM)

Location: Henderson, NV 89014

Pay: $1,500–$20,000+ per month (commission-based)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Sell new and pre-owned vehicles at a high-traffic dealership with big earning potential and a large inventory. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and discounts—best for experienced dealership pros who like a fast-paced, competitive sales floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Henderson’s sales and marketing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.