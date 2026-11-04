🚌 Henderson, NV Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Henderson has some solid transportation roles right now, from local CDL routes to a dealership service lane gig. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to be home every day.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, local CDL A teams route

Pay: $30.50/hour + overtime after 40 hrs (about $1,500–$2,300/week)

Highlights: Home daily, no-touch freight, mostly local shuttle routes with some California runs, hauling electronics and lithium batteries. Requires Class A CDL, 2+ years’ experience, Hazmat endorsement, and current DOT medical card. Comes with weekly pay and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, IRA, and more).

Employer: Lexus of Henderson

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Great if you like cars and people more than a desk. You’ll greet clients, park and retrieve vehicles, help move cars for techs, and keep the service drive clear and clean. Requires a valid driver’s license, clean record, ability to lift 50 lbs, and comfort being on your feet. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, union role

Pay: $36.47/hour union rate

Highlights: Drive a commercial collection truck on a set route, handling waste pickup and disposal with a focus on safety and customer service. Needs Class B or higher CDL with air brakes (2+ years’ commercial experience preferred). Offers strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, and employee assistance programs.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.