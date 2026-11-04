🔧 Henderson NV Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Henderson has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from schools to casinos to home construction. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Henderson, NV (Foothill HS)

Type: Full-time, Student Worker

Deadline: Unposting Date – Nov 6, 2026, 11:59 PM

This is a school-based custodial role helping keep Foothill High clean, safe, and running smoothly during the day. Good fit if you’re a student looking for steady hours with a large, stable employer.

Employer: Strada Services

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay (paid every Friday), PTO from Day 1, health/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k), company-paid basic life insurance, educational assistance

You’ll install ductwork, HVAC units, thermostats, and fans in new homes, using your own tools and a company vehicle. Great for someone with at least 1 year of residential install experience who wants steady work, strong benefits, and room to advance.

Employer: Boyd Gaming Corporation

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time, On Call

You’ll sort and separate hotel and casino linens on a conveyor line, keeping the area clean and safe. This is active, on-your-feet work that can be a good fit if you want flexible, on-call hours with a major gaming company.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.