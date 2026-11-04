📋 Henderson NV Admin Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Office Roles

Henderson has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and good on the phone. Here are a few full-time roles where you can grow your skills and build a steady career.

Employer: Law Offices of Ariadne Berrios, LLC

Law Offices of Ariadne Berrios, LLC Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

This growing immigration law firm needs a fluent English/Spanish speaker to handle client intake, schedule consultations, follow up on leads, and support the legal team with office tasks. Good fit if you like talking with people, are comfortable discussing fees and payments, and can juggle calls, emails, and admin work in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Henderson

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Salary: Not listed

This hospital role focuses on multi-line phone coverage, reception, and clerical support for a rehab facility that serves long-term and critically ill patients. PAM Health highlights a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more), and they want someone with experience on a multi-line phone system.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; it’s the same job, so only included once here.)

Employer: May Brock Law Group

Location: Henderson, NV 89074

Type: Full-time, in-office

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour, ~40 hours/week

Boutique business law firm looking for a professional, friendly receptionist to greet clients, manage phones and emails, handle mail, and keep the office running smoothly. Comes with health, dental, vision, and life insurance, plus a chance to learn more about legal work and grow into added responsibilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you’re interested, apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.