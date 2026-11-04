🍽️ Henderson NV Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Up to $23/hr

Henderson’s food scene is busy right now – from bagel shops to casinos, a lot of places are hiring. Good mix of entry-level roles and higher-paying spots if you’ve got experience.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Cut, trim, grind, package, and stock meat while helping customers at the counter. Good fit if you’re okay with sharp tools, cleaning, weekends/holidays, and like working in a fast, team-focused grocery setting.

Employer: MorningStar Senior Living

MorningStar Senior Living Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17/hour

Keep dishes and kitchen areas clean and help with basic meal prep for senior residents. Comes with a long list of benefits (health, 401k match, paid sick/vacation, tuition help, free shift meal) if you’re scheduled 24+ hours/week.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13/hour + tips, plus up to $2/hour extra for some late shifts

Rotate through all stations, make burgers and shakes, and serve guests in a fast-paced, upbeat spot. Weekly pay and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and meal discounts.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook, work the front counter or drive-thru, and keep the restaurant clean and safe. Training is provided, plus free meals on shift, flexible schedules, and benefits for eligible full-time team members.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Lead shifts, help run operations, and cook Panda favorites while guiding the team. Includes free meals on shift, benefits for eligible full-time staff, and clear paths into management.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC

LV Petroleum LLC Location: Henderson, NV (1550 Railroad Pass Casino Rd)

(1550 Railroad Pass Casino Rd) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Help run a Starbucks location: lead baristas, handle scheduling, inventory, and guest issues. Requires 1+ year of restaurant or retail supervisor experience; offers flexible scheduling, growth opportunities, and health benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels

Einstein Bros Bagels Location: 907 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Ste 150, Henderson, NV 89015

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $11.00–$17.60/hour + tips (where eligible)

Morning-only bakery job where stores close by 2–3pm, so no nights. Great for students or summer work, with flexible schedules and a chance to move into a permanent role.

Employer: Angry Crab Shack

Angry Crab Shack Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14–$16/hour

Cook menu items to spec, help with menu ideas, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. Good fit if you’ve got solid line cook skills and want a flexible schedule with paid training and sick time.

Employer: Subway (franchise location)

Subway (franchise location) Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time or part-time (varies by location)

Full-time or part-time (varies by location) Pay: Not listed

Build sandwiches, help guests choose meals, and keep the restaurant clean. No experience needed; you’ll get on-the-job training plus access to brand discounts and possible scholarship opportunities.

Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels Location: 907 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Ste 150, Henderson, NV 89015

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $11.00–$17.60/hour + tips (where eligible)

Same Henderson Einstein Bros. posting as above, via a different site: early-morning shifts, flexible hours, and no evenings. Good option if you want short-term work with potential to stay on.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Henderson, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14/hour

Clean guest rooms and public areas, restock supplies, and help guests with simple requests. Comes with hotel-style benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Boyd Gaming Corporation

Boyd Gaming Corporation Location: Henderson, NV

Type: On-call / Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix and serve drinks in a casino setting, handle cash, and keep the bar area clean. Must be 21+, able to stand for long periods, and able to get any required gaming/alcohol licenses.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Henderson spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.